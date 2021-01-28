Lawmaker wants to give N.H. businesses a pass on COVID-19 violations, refund fines

“I think a lot of people feel like this all came at them fast, they don’t fully understand it, and even with the best intentions, they may get caught up in this, and that’s a terrible way to operate,” he said.

Representative Andrew Prout, a Hudson Republican, told the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee that eight businesses have been fined a total of $10,000. His proposed legislation would require the state to reverse any findings that businesses violated the rules, refund any fines paid, and restore any suspended or revoked permits or licenses once the state of emergency has ended.

CONCORD, N.H. — Businesses fined for violating emergency orders during the pandemic would get their money back under a GOP-sponsored bill before a committee of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

“That’s why so many businesses, even the ones that have not been impacted, are reaching out and liking this bill, because it’s more of a safety net. If they do get targeted by enforcement action, at least it’s temporary and they know they can move on once this pandemic has passed.”

Some lawmakers questioned whether businesses were given adequate warnings before being fined. Prout said he didn’t know the details of individual cases. But according to press releases posted online by the attorney general’s office, all had been repeatedly reminded of the rules.

For example, a general store in Loudon was warned more than 10 times that workers must wear masks, but the store refused to comply and posted a sign that read “Please refer to the Constitution of the United States! We know how to wash our hands, clean surfaces and NOT cough or sneeze on people.”

Julie Tucker, of Rye, called the restrictions on businesses “completely confusing and arbitrary” and said they have accomplished nothing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been allowed no input into these rules at all, which are greatly impacting our daily lives,” she said. “They were written without the input of us or you, who are our representatives.”

In fact, the rules for businesses were drafted by a task force that included both lawmakers and business leaders. The task force held weekly sessions to gather public input before sending proposed guidance to health officials and the governor for approval.