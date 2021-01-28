Maps: Bundle up. Here’s how cold it’s going to get in Massachusetts

Sub-zero wind chills are expected Thursday night and Friday morning, which could drop to as low as minus 20 degrees in some areas of Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory was issued for central and western parts of Massachusetts and northern Connecticut from midnight Friday through noon.

A surge of cold air will arrive in Massachusetts Thursday night, bringing with it what forecasters say will be by far the coldest temperatures of the season by Friday morning.

In Boston, wind chills will be down to minus 5 to minus 10 degrees by Friday morning and colder in the north west part of the state, down to as low as minus 15 degrees, according to Bill Simpson, a weather service spokesman. Wind chill figures will get colder moving west, where minus 20 degrees isn’t expected all over but could happen in a few pockets of the region, Simpson said.

This map shows the minimum wind chills for Friday morning. National Weather Service

Temperatures are generally expected to be in the low teens to around 10 degrees along the coast Friday morning, and single-digit temperatures to lower teens are likely in western parts of the state, Simpson said.

“A piece of the polar vortex heads our way Friday,” forecasters wrote in a discussion board, causing temperatures to dip.

The low temperatures are caused by cold air blasting down from north west of Massachusetts, Simpson said, noting that while this weather isn’t unusual, it will be the coldest air mass of the season by far.

This map shows the minimum temperatures across the state on Thursday night and Friday morning. National Weather Service

Winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour are likely, forecasters said, leading to widespread sub-zero wind chills. On the high end, gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour on Cape Cod and the southwestern corner of the state, forecasters said.

This map shows a range of the maximum wind gust speeds expected Thursday night and Friday morning. National Weather Service

