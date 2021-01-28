Providence Mayor to create Major police position focused on community relations and diversion services

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Thursday that he wants to create a new position in the Providence Police Department focused on community policing and diversion services.
The Community Relations and Diversion Services Major will report directly to the Chief of Police, and will supervise the Training Bureau and Training Academy as well as the promotional process and testing acquisition for the supervisory ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. The new Major would also be responsible for the recruitment, selection, retention, training of all future recruits.
Spokesman Ben Smith said the mayor is responding to requests and concerns from the Black and Latino community in the city over the last year. But the police department has had top commanders — first Major Oscar Perez and now Captain Henry Remolina — doing this work for the last several years.
Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said the new position will show a heightened focus to their approach in diverting calls for people who need mental health or substance abuse services instead of a police response.
“With what happened last year with civil unrest in the cities and the country, we’re looking at how we can make a more formalized approach with diversion with mental health and chronic addiction, in conjunction with our community partners, EMS, and fire fighters,” he said Thursday. “I certainly see an opportunity to enhance and improve what we are doing.”
This new position is subject to the City Council’s approval of the Police Department’s fiscal year 2021 budget. The mayor’s proposal would add a fifth major to the department, with a salary of $113,000 to $120,000. If approved, Smith said the job would be filled by a Providence police officer with strong ties within the community.
