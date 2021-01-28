Providence Mayor to create Major police position focused on community relations and diversion services

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Thursday that he wants to create a new position in the Providence Police Department focused on community policing and diversion services.

The Community Relations and Diversion Services Major will report directly to the Chief of Police, and will supervise the Training Bureau and Training Academy as well as the promotional process and testing acquisition for the supervisory ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. The new Major would also be responsible for the recruitment, selection, retention, training of all future recruits.

Spokesman Ben Smith said the mayor is responding to requests and concerns from the Black and Latino community in the city over the last year. But the police department has had top commanders — first Major Oscar Perez and now Captain Henry Remolina — doing this work for the last several years.