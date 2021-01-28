Revere launches ‘Reach Every Senior’ campaign to help get residents vaccinated

“We understand that many seniors are having difficulty accessing online registration platforms today and are eager to be vaccinated,” Arrigo said in the statement. “Today we are urging patience and asking for your confidence that my office and the Revere Board of Health will continue to share information with you as soon as it becomes available. More vaccination options will become available to our seniors in the coming days and we will support residents through this process.”

The campaign will begin by prioritizing those 75 and over who face multiple barriers to getting vaccinated, including those with limited access to transportation and technology and limited English skills, city officials said in a statement.

Mayor Brian Arrigo of Revere on Wednesday announced a “Reach Every Senior” campaign intended to provide information on how to access the COVID-19 vaccine to about 8,700 city residents over age 65.

Revere has been hard hit by the pandemic. As of last week, the city had a total of 8,266 cases, including 1,156 cases confirmed in the 14 days prior to Jan. 21, according to the most recent available state data. The city had a 11.3 positivity rate, the data said.

The city has used Census and voter registration data and databases built as part of its COVID-19 response effort to identify residents over 65, according to the statement. About 1,300 Revere seniors have registered for vaccine updates at www.revere.org/vaccine-signup, officials said.

About 550 seniors in long-term care facilities in Revere have connected with vaccination resources through a federal partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens, officials said. That includes residents at Lighthouse Nursing Home, Jack Satter House, Friendly Gardens, Prospect House, and the West Revere Health Center, the city said.

The Jack Satter House was hit by a large outbreak early in the pandemic that killed at least six residents.

Revere officials are working with local health care providers to gather information about how patients in their systems can get vaccinated, according to the statement.

The city plans to begin training a multilingual group of 30 volunteers and staff members on Thursday to call about 4,500 seniors to share information on how to get vaccinated and answer questions. That team is planned to follow up several times over the coming weeks to ensure the seniors have registered successfully and will be able to make it to their appointments, according to the statement.

Nine affordable housing sites in the city will receive priority for phone and in-person outreach, along with neighborhoods that have higher numbers of non-English speakers.

The city will also post people at high-traffic areas throughout Revere to hand out information and direct residents to the City’s 3-1-1 call center for vaccine information, according to the statement.

When online registration becomes widely available, Revere will send out its Mobile City hall, senior vans, and “COVID Ambassadors” to assist with registration in heavily trafficked areas, such as supermarkets, the city said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.