Rhode Island lifts COVID-related restaurant curfew

The news comes after a slew of lawmakers and hospitality industry leaders put pressure on the state to mimic Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to end Massachusetts’ restaurant curfew Monday. City councils in Smithfield, Cranston, and East Providence each passed bipartisan resolutions that urged Governor Gina Raimondo to ease business restrictions in the Ocean State.

Starting Jan. 30, the COVID-related restriction on restaurants operating after 10 p.m. will lift, allowing eateries to stay open until their regular closing times, announced Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state’s health department, during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

PROVIDENCE — Looks like restaurants can keep their “open” signs out a little later.

Rep. William O’Brien, a Democrat from North Providence, also introduced a resolution last week that called for the end of COVID-19 mandated restaurant curfews. He recommended that, if the curfews were not lifted, then the state should provide financial assistance to struggling businesses.

What the softening of restaurant regulations did not do, however, was allow bars to reopen. Bar areas inside restaurants will also have to remain closed.

Most bars have been closed since November.

Restaurants will also still have to adhere to the 50 percent capacity limit and only tables made up of guests who live within the same household will be allowed.

When addressing business restrictions, Alexander-Scott said, “We are not out of the woods yet” for COVID-19. The state reported an additional 618 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

