R.I. will begin COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 65-74 in February

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that residents between the ages of 65 and 74 and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with high-risk conditions can expect to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in mid to late February.

The health department is still currently focused on vaccinating people over the age of 75, but the new information offers the clearest picture yet on the second phase of the state’s campaign.

“The approach we are taking for the next phase of the vaccination campaign is firmly grounded in the science and the data on how to use our currently limited vaccine supply to prevent the most hospitalizations, to prevent the most deaths, and to get the economy fully open again as quickly as possible,” Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said in a statement. “We want to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. But without enough vaccine to vaccinate all eligible people right away, we have to be extremely targeted and strategic in our approach.”