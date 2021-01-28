R.I. will begin COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 65-74 in February

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that residents between the ages of 65 and 74 and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with high-risk conditions can expect to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in mid to late February.
The health department is still currently focused on vaccinating people over the age of 75, but the new information offers the clearest picture yet on the second phase of the state’s campaign.
“The approach we are taking for the next phase of the vaccination campaign is firmly grounded in the science and the data on how to use our currently limited vaccine supply to prevent the most hospitalizations, to prevent the most deaths, and to get the economy fully open again as quickly as possible,” Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said in a statement. “We want to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. But without enough vaccine to vaccinate all eligible people right away, we have to be extremely targeted and strategic in our approach.”
The health department also said communities that are considered at elevated risk for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths — Central Falls and parts of Pawtucket, Providence, North Providence, and Cranston — will also be part of the second phase of vaccinations. Some residents in high-density Centrals Falls, which has been a COVID-19 hot spot for much of the pandemic, began receiving vaccinations in December.
Advertisement
The announcement came at a time when residents were confused by conflicting statements from the health department and incoming Governor Dan McKee about vaccine strategy. Last weekend, McKee told reporters that he wants to add teachers and people over 65 to the prioritization list, but offered no timeline for when that would happen.
The state reported 618 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and nine deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,144 since last March. The daily test-positive rate, which has been dropping for several weeks, was 3.3 percent. There were 335 people in the hospital.
Advertisement
On vaccines, 64,435 residents had received their first dose and 21,880 residents have received both shots.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.