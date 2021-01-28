Steamship Authority approves $2.9 million purchase of 3 electric buses

The Steamship Authority is purchasing the 40-foot long, low-floor buses and the charging infrastructure from BYD North America, the statement said.

The buses will transport customers from the off-site parking lot to ferry terminals in Hyannis and Woods Hole, the Steamship Authority said in a statement. The purchase was authorized during a meeting on Monday.

The Steamship Authority, the ferry service provider from Cape Cod to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, approved the $2.9 million purchase of its first ever electric buses, which are set to begin operating in 2022, the agency announced Wednesday.

The buses are expected to cost no more than $2.9 million and will be offset by grants received from Volkswagen Settlement Grand Program and the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission Program totaling $875,000, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Two of the buses will serve the Woods Hole terminal, and one will serve the Hyannis terminal, the statement said.

“The addition of electric buses to our fleet furthers the Steamship Authority’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility,” Robert B. Davis, the general manager of the Authority, said in the statement. “We are thankful for the support from both the state and federal grant programs that are helping to offset the cost of these vital additions to our shuttle fleet.”

Several other green projects are also underway at the Steamship Authority, according to the statement.

The Steamship Authority is installing solar panels at the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot in Falmouth, the statement said. They are also pursuing LEED certification for a new terminal building as part of the Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The terminal, which is expected to begin being built in 2023, will feature solar panels on its roof and over the vehicle pick-up and drop-off areas. The Steamship Authority’s architect determined the building would qualify for LEED certification and identified enhancements that could further qualify the building for silver or gold status, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.