A strip club site in Providence tries to shake off its sordid past

H. Charles Tapalian, who owned and operated Cheaters, still owns the site, listed under its corporate name, The Pink Building. (Note to newcomers: The building was once, but is no longer, pink.)

The city Board of Licenses gave Silhouettes the unanimous go-ahead Wednesday, after assurances from the new owner, Steven Medeiros, that he has been “in the bar business” since 1993. Medeiros also runs neighboring strip club Wonderland, the adult entertainment Megaplex, and Club Wave. Silhouettes will open in February.

PROVIDENCE — From the ashes of the Wild Zebra Gentlemen’s Club (shut down over prostitution and cocaine) and the former Cheaters Gentlemen’s Club (closed because of underage strippers and a sex-trafficking investigation), a new strip club will be once again lighting up the nights at 245 Allens Ave.

For decades, this squat building — next to an asphalt business and across the street from a scrap metal business — was a quasi-landmark, its lurid paint and Cheaters sign greeting motorists passing by on Route 95. Then in 2009, local police found a 16-year-old runaway from Dorchester, Massachusetts. She told them her middle-aged boyfriend had beaten her after her shift dancing at the strip club.

That’s how Rhode Island discovered there weren’t any laws preventing minors from dancing nude at strip clubs. Embarrassing national attention led the city and state to change the laws, as well as close a loophole that allowed indoor prostitution.

Tapalian was forced to close Cheaters for good after a missing 14-year-old girl from Massachusetts was brought in by a pimp and hired to dance in 2013— and later testified about performing sex acts in the back booths.

Two years later, the garish pink building was painted slate gray with black stripes and reopened as the Wild Zebra, managed by Biscayne Entertainment. The club lasted until 2019, when undercover police reported being solicited by dancers, offered cocaine, seeing used condoms, and overhearing sex acts in the back booths.

The city board yanked the licenses last year, but Biscayne Entertainment fought back. With multiple jurisdictions involved, the case became more complicated, License Board Chairman Dylan Conley told the Globe on Wednesday.

The company appealed to the state Supreme Court to review the board’s decision and stay the revocation, but the high court tersely declined to take up the case. The state Department of Business Regulation issued a partial stay.

Biscayne Entertainment filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, and Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. found that the club was left without a way for meaningful judicial review when the state Supreme Court refused to review the case. “The process of appealing the adult entertainment license is a state law,” Conley said.

After McConnell barred the city from enforcing its decision to revoke the license, Biscayne reached a memorandum of understanding in August with the city, the Board of Licenses, and the Police Department. The club dropped its lawsuit and agreed to be monitored and inspected personally by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Williams for a year, or until the club sold the adult entertainment license to a third party.

Those restrictions only applied to the Wild Zebra. Silhouettes was incorporated as Lola’s Rendezvous Inc. in October, and the lawsuit was dismissed in November, clearing the way for the transfer and sale of the adult entertainment license from Biscayne Entertainment.

A city spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday that the license board “will still take into account the history of the establishment and observe a three-year look-back as they do with all licensees.”

Other Providence strip clubs, under pressure over prostitution complaints, have given way to gentrification over the last decade. The former Sportsman’s Inn on Fountain Street is now The Dean, a 52-room boutique hotel. The old Satin Doll on Aborn Street is now home to Durk’s Bar-B-Q.

But the Allens Avenue strip has always been Providence’s own Combat Zone, an off the highway, industrial area where adult entertainment has had a home for decades.

Before the vote Wednesday to approve Silhouettes monthly entertainment license for February, assistant city solicitor Mario Martone told the members that Medeiros had “significant experience.”

“I will say that I can’t remember any issues with his establishments, so I’m happy to see him taking the reins,” Martone said.

Medeiros did not respond to requests for comment from The Boston Globe.

With a new name, and a fresh coat of tan paint and dark trim, the old Pink Building will get a fresh start — albeit with restrictions neither Cheaters nor the Wild Zebra ever had to face.

Medeiros has to make Silhouettes COVID-19 safe.





