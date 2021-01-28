Woman identified in fatal shooting in Dorchester

A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester last week, Boston police said Wednesday.
Tasjahnaya Dance of Dorchester was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived near Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street Friday at about 12:40 p.m., police said.
Dance was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
Her death marks the fourth homicide in Boston this year, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.