Democrats anger Republicans with plan to move forward on COVID relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said the House and Senate would take the initial budget votes next week, and portrayed the partisan ’'budget reconciliation’' approach as a fallback position that could pressure Republicans to come on board.

Democrats and White House officials insisted that they want Republicans to vote for the emerging bill. At the same time, arguing the matter is urgent, they announced they would move forward next week with a budget bill that would allow subsequent party-line passage of the sweeping COVID relief package.

Republicans chafed openly Thursday over Democrats’ go-it-alone strategy on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, warning they might come to regret it, even as Democrats formalized plans to move forward on their own.

’'By the end of the week we will be finished with the budget resolution which will be about reconciliation if we need it,’' Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference.

’'We have to be ready. I do think we have more leverage to get cooperation on the other side if they know we have an alternative,’' she said.

Advancing legislation via ’'reconciliation’' allows it to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote, instead of the 60 votes normally required for major bills. That could allow the Democrats who control the Senate to pass the legislation with no GOP support, although it would be a struggle because the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties. Democrats have the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties.

Senate Republicans, including members of a bipartisan group that has been meeting with administration officials about the relief plan, criticized Democrats’ plans to move forward under reconciliation — especially given Biden’s inaugural call for unity.

’'It starts the whole process off in a very different place than I think President Biden was in his inaugural address just two weeks ago,’' said Senator Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri, a member of the GOP leadership.

’'It’s confrontational. It’s certainly not collaborative,’' Blunt said.

Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, a leader of the bipartisan group, told reporters that ’'it’s certainly not helpful’' if reconciliation moves forward. She also said she had spoken personally with Biden, and had ’'a very friendly call,’' in one of the first public indications that the president himself is engaged in the kind of personal bipartisan outreach he promised while campaigning.

Several Republicans suggested they would be open to a narrower bill focused on money for vaccines and other priorities. But Democrats and White House officials said they were not going that route. Biden’s plan includes a new round of stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits, and hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, vaccines, and the health care system.

’'We are not looking to split the package,’' said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Washington Post

Wisconsin GOP reverses on mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Governor Tony Evers’s mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state’s health, school, and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal aid.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he still believed the Assembly would vote one day to repeal the mandate, but that lawmakers wanted to “pause and do our due diligence’' to ensure no federal money would be lost.

Democratic minority leader Gordon Hintz heralded the change of heart.

“It’s a win for the public, a win for public health,” Hintz said.

The surprise change in direction for the Assembly came after news broke hours before the scheduled vote that repealing the governor’s emergency health order and undoing the mask mandate would also jeopardize federal food assistance for low-income people. The COVID-19 aid bill passed by Congress last year gives states the federal money but only if they have emergency health orders in effect, a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said.

This month alone, nearly 243,000 Wisconsin households received $49.3 million in federal assistance, the memo said.

The Senate on Thursday tried to fix the problem. It passed a bill with a provision that would give the governor authority to issue emergency health orders only for the purpose of accessing the federal money. But that was attached to a larger COVID-19 bill that was at risk of an Evers veto because it contains provisions that would prohibit employers from mandating workers get vaccinated and give Republican legislators control over federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Vos said he thought that bill would solve the problem, but wanted to make sure before scheduling the mask mandate repeal for a vote.

Asked if he thought the Assembly would still vote at some point to repeal the order, Vos said, “I believe we will.”

Wisconsin has had a statewide mask mandate since August. It is scheduled to run until March 20.

Associated Press

New York accused of undercounting nursing home deaths

The New York State attorney general, Letitia James, accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday.

The count of deaths in state nursing homes has been a source of controversy for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department officials, who have been sensitive to any suggestion that they played any role in the number of nursing home deaths, which the state put at more than 8,500.

They have also been accused of obscuring a more accurate estimate of nursing home deaths, because the state only counted deaths at the actual facilities, rather than including deaths of residents who were transferred to a hospital and died there.

In the 76-page report released by the attorney general, a survey of nursing homes found consistent discrepancies between deaths reported to the attorney general’s investigators and those officially released by the Health Department.

In one instance, an unnamed facility reported 11 confirmed and presumed deaths to the Health Department as happening on site through early August. The attorney general’s survey of that same facility, however, found 40 deaths, including 27 at the home and 13 in hospitals.

The findings of James, a Democrat, could put her in direct conflict with Cuomo, the state’s three-term Democratic incumbent, who has touted his and his administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis, despite more than 42,000 deaths in the state.

James’s report also found a number of nursing homes that “failed to comply with critical infection control policies,” including not isolating residents who had tested positive for the virus or screening employees for it.

The death toll in the state’s nursing homes has been a source of agony for residents and their families, and a political liability for Cuomo, who has pushed back on accusations that his administration did not do enough to safeguard a highly vulnerable population. In particular, Cuomo was criticized for a March 25 memo from the Health Department which ordered nursing homes to accept patients who had tested positive.

New York Times