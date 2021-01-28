GOP chiefs look past Capitol riot to 2022

WASHINGTON — Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell announced little more than a week ago that the mob that attacked the US Capitol had been “provoked” by Donald Trump. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility” for failing to respond more quickly to the bloody incursion.

The nation’s two most powerful elected Republicans have signaled that they are ready to look past questions of responsibility for the violent effort to overturn the result of the presidential election, an attempt that left five dead, as they maneuver to avoid a divisive battle within the Republican Party and try to position the party to reclaim power in 2022.

McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, voted Tuesday against a procedural motion to proceed with Trump’s impeachment in the Senate, while McCarthy, Republican of California, planned to meet with Trump in Florida on Thursday to mend relations that were frayed by the Jan. 6 attack, according to an adviser to the former president.

The efforts from the top serve to accommodate Trump’s most fervent supporters as they continue to champion the falsehood of widespread electoral fraud that motivated the attack on Jan. 6 and to seek retribution against the few Republicans who have sought accountability from Trump and the party’s conspiracy-minded elements.

McCarthy has rewarded with committee assignments new pro-Trump firebrands such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon supporter who in the past appeared to espouse violence toward Democratic leaders. Other members of Congress, including Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, have promised to inflict punishment on GOP colleagues who voted for Trump’s impeachment.

For party leadership and top election strategists, video of protesters pummeling Capitol police officers or chanting for the death of Vice President Mike Pence has proved less germane to current considerations than the potential to quickly return to power. They have been calling for more party comity, even with those holding extremist views.

“The issue is, will the Republicans let whatever their splits are prevent them from making inroads in 2022, or will Democrats succeed in making Donald Trump the issue?” said Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and Republican consultant.

Operating from Florida, Trump’s own advisers have been encouraging party leaders to move on from impeachment and refrain from further criticism of Trump, even as they plot retribution against Republicans who opposed Trump’s final effort to overturn the election. Trump campaign advisers have commissioned and circulated to GOP lawmakers polling that shows Trump as still formidable in their states and making clear that he would seek revenge for votes against him.

“We cannot take the House and the Senate back without his help. That’s just a fact,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, who has called for prosecuting every person who illegally entered the US Capitol but opposes impeachment.

Shaping the Republican strategies is the relatively strong position in which they think they now find themselves. Democrats govern from a far weaker position than they did at the start of the Obama administration, with the Senate evenly divided and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holding only a 10-seat advantage heading into off-year elections that are usually damaging to the party holding the White House. Republicans expanded the number of governorships to 27 last year and control more than 60 percent of state legislative chambers, after recently winning the New Hampshire House and Senate.

That landscape sets the party up well, Republicans think, especially if they are able to make the gains they expect through redistricting in the coming year. Even if he has largely been repudiated by those outside his party, recent polling has shown overwhelming support for Trump among voters who lean Republican, with 79 percent approving of how he handled the presidency and 57 percent saying the Republican Party should follow his leadership after the attack on the Capitol.

“There are a lot of Republicans who hold their nose, but if you want to win, there are 6 million voters in 2016 who didn’t show up in 2018,” said a House Republican political strategist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to comment more frankly about Republican dependence on Trump’s most loyal fans. “They are a voting coalition that matters in this country. They have a voice, and they are going to make that voice heard.”

The numbers have taken away any appetite for picking fights with the more divisive, conspiratorial, and militant elements of the party. Instead, sentiment has gone the other way. The state party of Oregon released a statement this week that compared Republicans who voted to impeach Trump a second time to the traitor Benedict Arnold and suggesting falsely that the Capitol attack had been a “false flag” effort by Trump opponents. The state party of Arizona last weekend voted to censure Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, for standing by the accuracy of Biden’s win in the state, a move that was dismissed as unimportant by Ducey’s aides.

In response, McCarthy has focused on finding a way to keep his conference together, giving committee assignments to members such as Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican who who tweeted “Today is 1776″ before the Capitol riot, and Greene, who also urged protests at the Capitol. Greene, who continues to claim falsely that fraud led to the outcome of the presidential election, has been under attack this week because of past social media posts that agreed with calls for violence against Democrats.

A spokesman for McCarthy called the posts “deeply disturbing” and said the leader would have a conversation with Greene, but no punitive actions have been discussed publicly.