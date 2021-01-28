McCarthy meets with Trump in Florida to talk about Republicans retaking the House in 2022

At the top of the agenda of Thursday’s meeting, according to the Save America PAC, was Republican efforts to retake control of the House in 2022.

The meeting comes weeks after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate on charges of incitement of insurrection.

Former president Donald Trump and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, had a “very good and cordial” meeting Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., according to a statement from Trump’s Save America PAC.

McCarthy has been a vocal promoter of Trump’s false claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and he threw his support behind a Texas lawsuit aiming to overturn Biden’s win.

Advertisement

McCarthy was initially critical of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riot, but he has since tempered his criticism, arguing now that “everybody across this country has some responsibility” for the pro-Trump mob’s violent actions at the Capitol.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Jan. 15 shows Trump’s disapproval rating is at its highest measurement since summer 2018. Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency — with 52 percent “strongly” disapproving — while just 38 percent approve.

Nonetheless, Thursday’s statement from the Save America PAC claimed, falsely, that the former president’s ratings are soaring.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” the PAC said.

According to the statement, Trump told McCarthy he plans to play a role in GOP efforts to retake the House.

“They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite,” Save America PAC said. “They will do so again, and the work has already started.”

Advertisement

Washington Post

Jim Jordan won’t seek Portman’s Senate seat

CINCINNATI — Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a fiery Donald Trump supporter, won’t run to succeed Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who announced this week he isn’t going to seek a third term in 2022.

“Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable,” an unidentified spokesperson for Jordan told Cleveland.com in a statement Thursday.

The eight-term congressman’s name surfaced soon after Portman’s announcement as a potential strong contender in what’s expected to be a crowded GOP field.

The former star college wrestler’s style doesn’t reflect that of Portman, a career establishment Republican with a reputation for bipartisanship. Portman on Monday cited a political climate that has made it “harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress.”

Trump rewarded Jordan, 56, for his steady support by giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom before leaving office this month. Jordan has opposed both of Trump’s impeachments.

Six-term Representative Bill Johnson, from heavily pro-Trump southeast Ohio, former representative Jim Renacci from central Ohio, and former state treasurer Josh Mandel are viewed as potential GOP candidates along with state Attorney General Dave Yost and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Renacci lost a bid to unseat Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in 2018.

Advertisement

Republicans have 20 seats up for reelection in 2022, compared to 14 for Democrats. Those GOP seats include presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, where Trump narrowly lost in November, and Florida, where he won by more than 3 percentage points.

Ohio, a perennial battleground for decades, has become more reliably Republican, carried by Trump by more than 8 percentage points in 2016 and 2020. Portman twice won election to the Senate by wide margins.

Tim Ryan, a 10-term Democratic representative from blue-collar eastern Ohio who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 presidential nomination, said Monday that he is weighing a Senate campaign. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a rising star who lost a 2018 primary for governor, is among others considering it.

Associated Press

Nearly 90% of workers left Bureau of Land Management after move

The Trump administration’s decision to relocate most Bureau of Land Management headquarters staff out West — designed to shift power away from the nation’s capital — prompted more than 87 percent of the affected employees to either quit or resign rather than move, according to new data obtained by The Washington Post.

The exit of longtime career staffers from the agency responsible for managing more than 10 percent of the nation’s land shows the extent to which the Trump administration reshaped the federal government. The reorganization plan reestablished the bureau’s headquarters in Grand Junction, Colo., moved 328 positions out of Interior’s main D.C. office, and left 60 jobs in place.

A total of 287 BLM employees either retired or found other jobs, according to Interior communications director Melissa Schwartz, while 41 people moved to the new office in Colorado. Asked for comment on how the shift affected the bureau’s operations, Schwartz declined to comment.

Advertisement

But several experts, including former high-ranking Interior officials, said the shakeup has deprived the agency of needed expertise and disrupted its operations. The bureau oversees all oil and gas drilling on federal lands, which has emerged as a flash point in the early days of the Biden administration.

About 95 percent of the BLM’s more than 9,000 staffers were working outside of Washington before the relocation took place. The Trump administration argued that it made sense to place more of the agency’s workforce in the West because most of the areas it manages are there.

Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, said this week she was leading a campaign to keep the bureau in the city she represents.

“Moving the BLM Headquarters to Grand Junction was a game changer for the West and local communities. People from nearby states that would have never traveled to Washington D.C. for a meeting have already found their way to Grand Junction including sheriffs, ranchers, and county commissioners,” Boebert said in a statement. “What’s not to like?”

But Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers of Common Sense, said in an interview that the BLM staff members working at Interior headquarters play a crucial role in coordinating policy decisions.

“They’re going to have the national perspective and will be able to tie in the regional offices into the overall policy and know historically what the agency’s role is,” Ellis said. “And they also would be working with other agencies, both within the Interior Department and throughout the federal government.”

Advertisement

Washington Post