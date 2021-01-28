Representative Lori Trahan tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Lori Trahan tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, after two negative tests for the virus in recent days, she said.
“After testing negative for COVID-19 in Washington last week and again upon my arrival at home in accordance with state guidelines, I voluntarily got tested once again today. Sadly, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus,” Trahan said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.
“I am fortunate to currently be asymptomatic, and I have immediately begun to self-quarantine. Both my Massachusetts and Washington offices will continue to operate remotely, and I plan to cast my votes next week using the House’s proxy voting system,” Trahan added.
Trahan received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while in Washington last week, her spokesman, Francis Grubar, said.
The Westford Democrat is the first member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation to test positive for the virus, according to a New York Times tracker of lawmakers who have been infected.
Earlier this month, Conan Harris, the husband of Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston, tested positive after both were locked down in the Capitol while supporters of former president Trump stormed the building. Pressley tested negative, according to her office.
Trahan said she encourages “everyone to continue taking this virus seriously and to follow the science and data-driven guidance to wear a mask, maintain a safe social distance from others, avoid large gatherings, and stay home whenever possible.”