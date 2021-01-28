Representative Lori Trahan tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Lori Trahan tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, after two negative tests for the virus in recent days, she said.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 in Washington last week and again upon my arrival at home in accordance with state guidelines, I voluntarily got tested once again today. Sadly, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus,” Trahan said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

“I am fortunate to currently be asymptomatic, and I have immediately begun to self-quarantine. Both my Massachusetts and Washington offices will continue to operate remotely, and I plan to cast my votes next week using the House’s proxy voting system,” Trahan added.