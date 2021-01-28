Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park

Those who endured a long, frustrating, unsuccessful day of trying to register themselves or a loved one for the COVID-19 vaccine may have woken up Thursday to a pleasant surprise.
Just after midnight, 20,000 appointments became available at the state’s two largest vaccination sites — Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. By 6 a.m., there were still thousands of appointments available, although slots were booking up fast.
The state entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday, extending eligibility to those who are 75 or older. On the first day the demographic was able to schedule an appointment, openings were few and far between, and complaints about the process were rampant. Those under phase two cannot be vaccinated until Monday, but can now complete the registration process, despite glitches that defined the day Wednesday.
CIC Health, a Cambridge technology company with a focus on COVID-19 testing, manages both sites. The Gillette site opened earlier this month, and the Fenway site is slated to open Feb. 1 — the same day those who are in phase two can be inoculated as part of the state’s phased vaccination campaign.
The Fenway site will initially have the capacity to administer up to 500 doses a day, but the state is hoping to ramp up that total each successive week. The Gillette site’s capacity is currently at 1,000 doses per day, but officials hope to extend that capacity to 5,000 shots per day.
At Fenway, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will oversee the vaccine administration, whereas at Gillette, Mass General Brigham is in charge.
The Gillette site is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fenway will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Front-line health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities who were eligible for the vaccine in phase one can still book appointments and receive doses. People in congregate care, including shelters and prisons, also part of phase one, can also book appointments and receive doses.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.