Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park

Those who endured a long, frustrating, unsuccessful day of trying to register themselves or a loved one for the COVID-19 vaccine may have woken up Thursday to a pleasant surprise.

Just after midnight, 20,000 appointments became available at the state’s two largest vaccination sites — Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. By 6 a.m., there were still thousands of appointments available, although slots were booking up fast.

The state entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday, extending eligibility to those who are 75 or older. On the first day the demographic was able to schedule an appointment, openings were few and far between, and complaints about the process were rampant. Those under phase two cannot be vaccinated until Monday, but can now complete the registration process, despite glitches that defined the day Wednesday.