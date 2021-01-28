Trump isn’t president. He isn’t even on social media. But he is still everywhere in the news

As President Biden tries to go the full boring route , the aftermath of the Trump presidency is still making eye-popping news.

Donald Trump hasn’t been president for a week. He hasn’t sent any tweets. He hasn’t granted any interviews. He’s rarely been seen, save for on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. His only public statement was an endorsement of a former aide for governor of Arkansas, and that was through a political action committee.

There was the news Friday night that in the closing days of his presidency he tried to fire the acting attorney general and install someone else to legally pressure Georgia officials to declare him the winner of that state. There are different ways state parties are defending Trumpism. There are signs that Capitol Hill is awash in Trump, including a movement to kick a member out of House Republican Leadership. A Republican Senator from a swing state is calling it quits. There is also all the chatter about Trump exploring starting a third party.

Teddy Roosevelt leaving the White House for a months-long Africa excursion this is not.

On Thursday, in a highly unusual move, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with Trump in person. Reportedly, he wants to be in Trump’s good graces to ensure he can maybe be House Speaker one day, should Republicans retake control of the House. Whether or not the meeting will turn out to be a good move is something that remains to be seen. But for the moment, it is worth a lot of chatter from the talking heads on cable news. (Obviously, this stands in contrast with the approach from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who reportedly never wants to talk with Trump again — which in itself was news.)

Oh, and then there is impeachment. Already the most important votes in Congress so far this term have been directly revolved around Trump: a vote on whether to impeach him for a second time, and another on whether it was even constitutional to proceed with a Senate trial given that he is no longer in office.

To be sure, other things are going on, from the slew of executive orders being issued by President Biden, to Americans getting vaccinated, to Wall Street. But a through-line during the last week has been what is going on as it relates to Trump.

With the impeachment trial looming in early February, Trump’s presence in the news will only grow in the coming days.

Just how much attention Trump will get going forward is something of a question. Democrats impeached him for his words in inciting a riot. No one wants anyone to incite another. Yet, he is still the most important Republican in the country, and many of his supporters want him to run again. Should he do so, he would be the overwhelming favorite for the party’s nomination. This makes him almost impossible to ignore.

While Trump has sought attention for decades and appears to relish in even negative attention, all the discussion of Trump has to help Biden politically. It both creates space for Biden to sign even more orders or cut more deals without the obsessive eye of the press corps caught up on impeachment. Trump also serves as a daily reminder to voters of how normal Biden is trying to make the presidency today.

James Pindell