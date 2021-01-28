Assault on Capitol was outrageous, but it’s some nerve to liken it to a ‘banana republic’

In the days since the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, liberal political leaders (Representative Seth Moulton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and journalists alike (Kevin Cullen, “Three weeks in January,” Metro, Jan. 22) have used the derogatory phrase “banana republic” to describe the scenes of unrest and of troops being called in to protect our democracy.
The phrase “banana republic” was coined by American author O. Henry in 1904, to describe a fictitious country based on Honduras, a country essentially run in the first part of the 20th century by the US corporation United Fruit, backed by the might of the US military. What we call “banana republics” are creations of American economic and political power. They are the legacy of more than a century of US dominance in Latin and Central America and the Caribbean that promoted corruption, government-sponsored violence, and authoritarianism across the region.
Advertisement
If we in the United States are sadly beginning to taste the fruit of this antidemocratic legacy at home, let us take it as a cautionary lesson for both our domestic and foreign policy. And let’s stop using the phrase “banana republic” to suggest that we in America are somehow better than our neighbors, or have no role in their plight. Instead, perhaps, we can have empathy for those who have suffered the misuse of American power, and work toward a shared future in which everyone on this planet enjoys liberty, justice, and happiness.
Toba Spitzer
Waltham