Assault on Capitol was outrageous, but it’s some nerve to liken it to a ‘banana republic’

In the days since the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, liberal political leaders (Representative Seth Moulton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and journalists alike (Kevin Cullen, “Three weeks in January,” Metro, Jan. 22) have used the derogatory phrase “banana republic” to describe the scenes of unrest and of troops being called in to protect our democracy.

The phrase “banana republic” was coined by American author O. Henry in 1904, to describe a fictitious country based on Honduras, a country essentially run in the first part of the 20th century by the US corporation United Fruit, backed by the might of the US military. What we call “banana republics” are creations of American economic and political power. They are the legacy of more than a century of US dominance in Latin and Central America and the Caribbean that promoted corruption, government-sponsored violence, and authoritarianism across the region.