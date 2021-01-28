Impeachment fizzling? How can that happen after events of Jan. 6?

Incredibly, Donald Trump is gone from his White House perch, and it still doesn’t matter to the corrupt, characterless Republicans in Congress, who apparently want to ignore the events of Jan. 6 and hold harmless the chief instigator of the assault on the Capitol (”Early vote signals Trump impeachment acquittal,” Page A1, Jan. 27). What does this say about these people and the Republican Party?

Meanwhile, how does Marjorie Taylor Greene, who reportedly expressed support on social media for assassinating leading Democrats, continue to hold her position as a US representative?

When trusted branches of government become infiltrated with ideas of domestic terrorism and sedition, we are a nation in trouble. We cannot ignore what has happened and what is happening. Facts have to be agreed upon, justice must be meted out, and punishment must be meaningful for us to have a society of laws by which we stand, or we are lost.