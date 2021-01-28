A pillow becomes the stuff of nightmares

And not one of those funky COVID dreams either — where you wake up thinking magenta would be a great hair color. No, a real nightmare — where the guy responsible for the pillows you rest your head on each night turns out to be a genuine political whacko.

It started — as so many stories do these days — at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Suddenly confined to our “nests,” we took comfort in, well, creature comforts — that and ordering online just so we could anticipate the arrival of the UPS or FedEx guy.

I needed new pillows, really I did. But it’s so confusing when you can’t poke at them in a store. I couldn’t buy nice feathery down ones. Not after seeing those demonstrators at the Prudential Center who come every weekend to protest overpriced outerwear and the animals used in its creation.

But in a past life I had worked at the Boston Herald, where the office flat screen was always tuned to Fox News, and the most ubiquitous ads were by Mike Lindell hawking his pillows. They were so frequent and so obnoxious that years later they were still lodged in my brain — the website easy to find. The box landed on my doorstep soon after.

I hadn’t thought about Lindell’s politics. I didn’t know about Lindell’s politics (OK, my bad!) — until Donald Trump’s final dysfunctional days, when Lindell came to make a very special delivery to the White House on Jan. 15. He was captured by a Washington Post photographer carrying papers on which the words “martial law if necessary” and “Foreign Interference in the election” appeared prominently.

Michael Lindell, CEO of My Pillow Inc., waited to go into the West Wing of the White House, on Jan. 15. He carried a sheaf of papers, on one sheet of which the phrase “martial law if necessary” was visible. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Odd words for a pillow salesman, but whatever. So too the mention of Sidney Powell — the lawyer so delusional she was even dumped from the Trump legal team — and a phrase about moving Trump loyalist “Kash Patel to CIA Acting.”

One day pillows, the next advising the president of the United States. What a country!

The MyPillow CEO had already used his Twitter feed to blame the Jan. 6 insurrection on “antifa and the left,” repeating false conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud and most recently blamed Dominion Voting Systems (the new favorite target of Trumpsters everywhere) for that nonexistent fraud. Dominion has in turn accused him of participating in a “vast and concerted misinformation campaign” to slander the company.

Finally Twitter “permanently suspended” Lindell’s account Tuesday for repeatedly violating its civic integrity policy.

But wait, as they say on those infomercials, there’s more. Major retailers, like Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Boston-based Wayfair have all dropped Lindell’s products. Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond insisted their actions were due to low consumer demand — like what happened to Ivanka’s line of chintzy dresses.

A petition on Change.org calling on Amazon, Walmart, and Costco to join the ban of Lindell’s products had more than 75,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

Since the insurrection, corporate America has shown some encouraging signs of growing a conscience — or at the very least not wanting to be embarrassed by how it spends its political action committee money. Dozens of companies have suspended contributions to those Republican lawmakers who continued to object to certifying the results of the 2020 election — well, at least until the heat dies down.

In the case of Lindell and his pillows, perhaps he’s right that, as he told The Washington Post, “Everybody on the right buys more, they buy more to support the cause.”

That, of course, conjures up images of Proud Boys and QAnon devotees nestled among countless fluffy pillows. Do you suppose they get the two-for-one special too?

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer.

