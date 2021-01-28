As seen in Calif. vote, many gig workers want both independence and benefits

Andy Rosen’s recent Business article “Nice gig if they can get it” highlights a key desire for workers in the gig economy: receiving benefits and other perks without the classification as regular employees. California’s Proposition 22 was approved, and similar efforts in Massachusetts and elsewhere are gaining momentum, because workers want benefits and protections while being able to drive on their own schedules.

As a driver myself who has lived in both California and Massachusetts, I can speak to the benefit of this arrangement. Over the past three years, my partner and I have moved across the country and worked full-time jobs, and I supported my partner as she completed a professional degree. I have been able to count on my income from DoorDash to pay my bills on my own schedule, on my own terms.