Boston College announces its 2021 football schedule

Following their home opener, the Eagles travel to Amherst Sept. 11 for their first matchup against UMass since 1982. The following Saturday, they visit Temple for their first game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field since 2004.

Along with the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, BC announced its full schedule Thursday. The Eagles play six home games at Alumni Stadium: against Colgate, Missouri (Sept. 25), North Carolina State (Oct. 16), Virginia Tech (Nov. 5), Florida State (Nov. 20), and Wake Forest (Nov. 27).

Boston College will open its 2021 football season at home Sept. 4 against Colgate.

Missouri will be the first Southeastern Conference team to play at Alumni Stadium since Tennessee visited in 1987. This will be the first meeting between BC and Missouri, with the Eagles also slated to play at Missouri on Sept. 14, 2024.

The Eagles open conference play with a trip to defending ACC champion Clemson Oct. 2. Clemson is 19-9-2 all-time against BC after rallying back from a 28-13 deficit for a 34-28 win in their meeting last season.

After a bye week and a home game against North Carolina State, BC hits the road for conference games at Louisville (Oct. 23) and Syracuse (Oct. 30). Then the Eagles host Virginia Tech Nov. 5 in their only Friday night game of the season.

The final road game is Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, BC’s first road game against the Yellow Jackets since 2007.

BC is coming off a 6-5 season in which second-year coach Jeff Hafley won the most games of any first-year coach in the Power Five conferences. The Eagles are set to return 19 starters, including junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec, All-ACC wide receiver Zay Flowers, and their entire offensive line.

Season tickets will go on sale Feb. 4. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The schedule

(starting times TBA)

Saturday, Sept. 4, vs. Colgate

Saturday, Sept. 11, at Massachusetts

Saturday, Sept. 18, at Temple

Saturday, Sept. 25, vs. Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 2, at Clemson

Bye

Saturday, Oct. 16, vs. North Carolina State

Saturday, Oct. 23, at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 30, at Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 5, vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 13, at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 20, vs. Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 27, vs. Wake Forest



