Bruins move Craig Smith to top line because of injury to Jake DeBrusk

With No. 1 right wing David Pastrnak still building back from offseason hip surgery, the Bruins on Thursday night moved his replacement, Jake DeBrusk , to the sidelines because of an injury and promoted Craig Smith into the coveted spot alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron .

Two weeks into the new season, right wing on the Bruins’ top line continues to be a hazardous work zone.

“It’s going to be fun; they’re great players,” said Smith, as he prepared to suit up in a Garden rematch against the Penguins. “I’ve been taking it all in at practice and stuff … they play with a lot of tempo. I’m going to try to get in there, do my best, and have some fun, use my legs and try to create that way.”

Smith, skating with David Krejci in Tuesday’s three-on-three overtime, potted the 3-2 winner off Krejci’s short feed down low. It was Smith’s game-high 10th shot attempt of the night, his seventh on net, and he cashed it in for his second goal since signing in the offseason as a free agent out of Nashville.

Prior to Thursday’s faceoff, Bergeron led the Bruins in shots on net with 29, followed by Smith and Marchand with 16 apiece. If it stays together, the line should not be challenged to find the net. Instead, stocking the shelves with enough pucks could be the issue.

The Bruins plucked Smith off the free agent heap for $9.3 million over three seasons. They wanted a shooter. They got a shooter.

“You can’t score if you don’t shoot,” noted Smith, 31, who played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin prior to turning pro. “I try to pick my spots. If I get time and space, I’m going to rip it.

Smith the last five seasons in Nashville rang up 972 shots on net, third on the club behind Roman Josi (1,202) and Filip Forsberg (1,075). Over the same stretch, the Bruins had three forwards with 1,000-plus shots: Bergeron (1,216), Pastrnak (1,130), and Marchand (1,074). Krejci (642) was next. When general manager Don Sweeney went shopping in the open market, finding firepower for the middle-six forward group was the priority.

“I feel I’ve got a decent enough shot that I can be dangerous from different areas,” said Smith, who scored 162 goals in his nine seasons with Nashville. “If you’re ready to shoot from anywhere, you’re going to get a good chance to get it off.”

DeBrusk has MRI

DeBrusk, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period Tuesday night, logged only 3:30 of ice time against the Penguins and only picked up one assist in his five other games this season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said DeBrusk underwent an MRI on Wednesday that showed “no real structural damage.” The fourth-year winger had treatment at the practice facility and Cassidy said a return date will be determined once DeBrusk, 24, is able to resume skating. It’s uncertain if he’ll travel for the upcoming four-game swing through Washington and Philadelphia.

With DeBrusk hors de combat, Par Lindholm suited up for his first game of the season — a move, Cassidy hinted after the morning skate, that could necessitate Ondrej Kase or John Moore going on long-term injured reserve. As of midafternoon, capfriendly.com showed that Kase (a $2.6 million cap hit) was on LTIR. It is believed Kase suffered a concussion in the second game of the season.

Lindholm centered the third line, normally Charlie Coyle’s spot, between Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka. Coyle moved to right wing on a line with Krejci and Nick Ritchie.

The fourth line was the only one that remained status quo: Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner.

“This is a fix that will help us for tonight,” Cassidy said following the morning workout in Brighton. “We’ll see who’s available to us on Saturday, see how DeBrusk is doing, see how Pastrnak is doing.”

Penguins looking for GM

The Penguins front office was rocked on Wednesday by the abrupt resignation of general manager Jim Rutherford. They are expected to hire a new GM and among the rumored candidates are ex-Bruins boss Peter Chiarelli, named GM in Boston in 2006 and dismissed early in 2015, with Sweeney soon named as his successor. Chiarelli, now 56, hooked on immediately as the Oilers’ GM but was dismissed in Edmonton in January 2019. Patrik Allvin, a longtime scout elevated to assistant GM in November, was named the Penguins’ interim GM … The Bruins had Jaroslav Halak (1-0-1) making his third start in net. He was originally scheduled for the start, and No. 1 Tuukka Rask slated to go Saturday in Washington against the Capitals. Rask was dinged up in Tuesday’s win and needed a day off on Wednesday. Cassidy gave Rask the full day to recover, suiting up Dan Vladar as Halak’s backup in the rematch. “Let’s keep him out, rather than have any worries about putting him if anything should happen to Jaro,” said Cassidy. The plan remains for Rask to play Saturday night … The red-hot Marchand entered the night 4-5—9, tied for ninth in league scoring. No. 1: Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Mitch Marner (12 points apiece). The L’il Ball o’ Hate scored his franchise-best 28th shorthanded goal on Tuesday. The NHL record for shorties belongs to, no surprise, Wayne Gretzky with 73. Two former Bruins, Dave Poulin and Butch Goring, are tied for No. 5 on the shorty list with 39 … Charlie McAvoy picked up three assists Tuesday night and entered the rematch as the Bruins’ top-scoring defenseman (0-4—4). Brandon Carlo owned the six-pack’s lone goal through six games. Bruins defensemen scored 30 times in 70 games last season. Torey Krug, now in St. Louis, led the pack with nine strikes.

