Catholic Memorial’s bench, Kurtis Henderson spark win over BC High boys’ basketball

“I didn’t think we had our focus to start the game,” said CM coach Denis Tobin.

The Knights fell into an early 14-1 hole, but received a spark from their bench and rode a 31-point performance from senior captain Kurtis Henderson to a 76-67 victory on Morrissey Boulevard.

While the BC High boys’ basketball team was coming off a two-week layoff, it was Catholic Memorial that came out slow in Wednesday’s Catholic Conference showdown.

“It’s tough, we’ve had 21 practices and only four games. Practice gets stale. They’re sick of practicing, I’m sick of practicing. We need more games.”

BC High (1-2) had to postpone three games since Jan. 8 due to a pair of coronavirus cases in the school. The Eagles still started strong behind hot shooting from junior Mahari Guerrier, who produced a team-high 21 points with five 3-pointers.

But after Tobin subbed off all five starters in the opening minutes, Catholic Memorial (4-0) got into a groove with sophomore guard Brandon Bennett pouring in 8 quick points. Kyle Phillips (6 points), Malachi Bryant (7 points), and Chris Pierre (3 points, 8 rebounds) all added life off the bench with nine Knights entering the score sheet.

“We only had 11 guys tonight, and all 11 are good players,” said Tobin. “I was a little disappointed with the bench the previous game and I challenged them in practice. They were deferring to the starters too much, and they really went at them in practice. They gave us a spark tonight and our starters were able to play better after that.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Henderson erupted for 21 points in the second, finishing the frame by finding Eoin Morrissey (14 points) for a 3-pointer to make it 43-39 Knights at the break.

There were five ties in the second half as Will Doyle (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Greg Cooper (14 points) paced the Eagles offense, but star point guard Mike Loughnane had a rare off night with 8 points on 4-for-17 shooting and BC High was unable to keep pace down the stretch.