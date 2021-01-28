Deshaun Watson reportedly requests trade from Texans; has not spoken with new GM Nick Caserio

On Thursday morning, ESPN reported that star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who signed a long-term contract with the Texans in September, requested a trade weeks ago. The hire of Culley “has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking,” according to ESPN.

On Wednesday night, reports broke that general manager Nick Caserio and team owner Cal McNair had settled on a hire to replace the fired Bill O’Brien: David Culley, a longtime assistant who has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.

A day after the Texans finally found a new head coach, it’s clear that work remains to be done in Houston.

ESPN also reports that Watson has not spoken with Caserio, who joined the Texans from the Patriots, where he had most recently been director of player personnel.

Watson has also reportedly not spoken with Jack Easterby, the maligned executive who served as interim GM after O’Brien was fired, and who worked as a character coach for the Patriots until 2019.

“Watson is moving on and waiting to see where his NFL future takes him,” ESPN reports.

The Texans drafted Watson 12th overall in 2017, and in his four seasons he’s acquired a 28-25 record.

But the 2020 season was a disappointment for Houston, who had one of the most-expensive rosters in the league but finished at 4-12.

