Jaroslav Halak will be in net as Bruins face Penguins again

Jake DeBrusk, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period Tuesday, will not be in the lineup, forcing coach Bruce Cassidy to find a new right winger for the No. 1 line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. DeBrusk logged 3:30 Tuesday and picked up only a lone assist in his five other games this season.

The Bruin have Jaro Halak (1-0-1) making his third start in net. He was scheduled for this start, and No. 1 Tuukka Rask slated to go Saturday in Washington vs. the Capitals. But Rask was dinged up in the Tuesday win and needed a day off Wednesday, which could mean Halak also gets the green light for the weekend.

The Penguins, their front office rocked Wednesday by the abrupt resignation of general manager Jim Rutherford, return to TD Garden Thursday night for a rematch with the Bruins after suffering a 3-2 overtime defeat Tuesday on Causeway Street.

Patrik Allvin, a longtime Penguins scout elevated to assistant GM in November, was named the club’s interim GM upon Rutherford bolting for the door. A number of reports quoted Rutherford as saying only that he felt it was time to leave, noting how well he had been treated during his tenure with the club. The former NHL goalie will be 72 years old next month.

The red-hot Marchand entered the night 4-5—9, tied for ninth overall in league scoring. (No. 1: Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Toronto’s Mitch Marner with 12 points apiece). He scored his franchise-best 28th shorthanded goal Tuesday. The NHL record for shorties belongs to, no surprise, Wayne Gretzky: 73. Two former Bruins, Dave Poulin and Butch Goring, are tied for No. 5 with 39.

▪ The Penguins are expected to hire a new GM. Among the rumored candidates is ex-Bruins boss Peter Chiarelli, named GM here in 2006 and dismissed early in 2015, with Don Sweeney soon named as his successor. Chiarelli, 56, hooked on immediately as the Oilers GM, but was dismissed there in January 2019.

▪ Charlie McAvoy picked up three assists Tuesday night, factoring in all three Boston goals, and entered the rematch with the Penguins as the club’s top-scoring backliner (0-4—4). Brandon Carlo owns the six-pack’s lone goal through the first six games. The defensemen scored 30 times in 70 games last season. Torey Krug, now in St. Louis, led the pack with nine strikes.

