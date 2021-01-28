Jon Lester finalizes deal with the Nationals

Lefthanded starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract, giving the team a fourth member of a rotation led by Max Scherzer , Stephen Strasburg , and Patrick Corbin . Lester turned 37 this month and will be heading into his 16th season in 2021. He has a 193-111 record and 3.60 ERA for his career, which mostly was spent with the Red Sox and Cubs, plus part of one season with the Oakland Athletics. The Nationals also signed former Red Sox Blake Swihart to a minor league contract Monday and invited him to spring training in hopes that he can bolster their catcher position . . . Jurickson Profar , who played five positions for San Diego last season, signed a $21 million, three-year contract to remain with the Padres. Profar had been a free agent . . . The New York Mets elevated Zack Scott to acting general manager, filling a void left by Jared Porter , who was fired last week after the revelation of his lewd harassment of a female reporter 4½ years ago. The Mets also added a lefthander to their bullpen, agreeing to a one-year contract with Aaron Loup , a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Loup was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season . . . The New York Yankees agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining righthander Darren O’Day, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP. O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded righthander Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join lefthander Zack Britton and righthander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman . New York finished its retooling by finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu and completed an $11 million deal to add righthander Corey Kluber .

Josh Heupel is taking over in Tennessee. Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel/Associated Press

Josh Heupel believes he can position Tennessee football for long-term success as he joins his former University of Central Florida boss Danny White, who started as Tennessee’s athletic director last week, in a new package deal for a program dealing with an NCAA investigation. Heupel received a six-year deal worth $4 million a year. Tennessee will pay half his buyout from UCF, and his contract has a clause extending his deal in case of a postseason ban of two or more years or if eight or more scholarships are cut …Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season. Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker’s unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season. Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.

Advertisement

NBA

Murray fined $25,000

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won, 117-113 … NBA All-Star voting begins at noon on Thursday and runs through Feb. 16, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season. The league said that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” But the league wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not … Sekou Smith, a longtime NBA reporter and analyst, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, devastating the community of coaches, players and reporters who had known him for years.

Advertisement

WNBA

Parker to play for Chicago

Former MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can’t officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.

Advertisement

NHL

Penguins GM steps down

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford stepped down Thursday. Peter Diana/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, resigned abruptly. The 71-year-old Rutherford cited “personal reasons” in making the decision. He was under contract through the 2021-22 season. “It just got to a point that I decided my time was up here,” Rutherford told the AP. The club promoted assistant general manager Patrick Allvin to serve as general manager on an interim basis while the it searches for a permanent replacement. Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 following the team’s second-round flameout against the New York Rangers … The Carolina Hurricanes returned to practice this week and are set to play Thursday against Tampa Bay in what amounts to a second try at starting the season after the team played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games because of COVID-19 concerns. Coach Rod Brind’Amour is missing key names and concerned about conditioning issues following the unexpected layoff. Carolina hasn’t played since winning at Nashville on Jan. 18.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Russian tennis players banned

Two Russian tennis players were banned from the sport for life on Wednesday for match-fixing, including incidents when they played together as doubles partners. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Alija Merdeeva was found guilty of two counts of match-fixing. Sofia Dmitrieva was found guilty on six counts of match-fixing and was also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation …The National Women’s Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament in local markets starting April 9. The 10-team league, with Racing Louisville joining this season, is set to open its ninth season May 15. All teams must adhere to a rigorous pandemic protocols. Players must quarantine for seven days prior to competition and will be tested twice a week. Players or staff with confirmed COVID-19 cases must isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Players who have medical permission by a team physician to opt out of the season will receive full pay and benefits. Teams can open training camps next Monday … Former IndyCar rookie of the year Ed Jones will return to the series after sitting out 2020 now that Dale Coyne Racing signed him to return to the program in which he started in 2017. Jones finished third in the Indianapolis 500 in his rookie season of 2017. He was lured to Chip Ganassi Racing the next year for one disappointing season, spent 2019 in a partial schedule with Ed Carpenter Racing, then found himself out of the series and out of a job in 2020.