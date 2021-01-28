Metropolitan Riveters pull out of NWHL tournament

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Metropolitan Riveters, one of six teams competing in the NWHL’s Isobel Cup bubble here, pulled out of the tournament Thursday morning, multiple sources told the Globe.

ESPN reported the issue was “health and safety concerns” related to COVID-19. The NWHL said it would address the issue Thursday afternoon.

“It’s still a little raw for me to comment,” said Rebecca Morse, as she was leaving Herb Brooks Arena Thursday afternoon. Her car, with a companion and a golden retriever, was packed for a trip home to New Jersey.