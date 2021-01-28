fb-pixel Skip to main content

Metropolitan Riveters pull out of NWHL tournament

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated January 28, 2021, 25 minutes ago
The NWHL logo at center ice of the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.Michelle Jay

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Metropolitan Riveters, one of six teams competing in the NWHL’s Isobel Cup bubble here, pulled out of the tournament Thursday morning, multiple sources told the Globe.

ESPN reported the issue was “health and safety concerns” related to COVID-19. The NWHL said it would address the issue Thursday afternoon.

“It’s still a little raw for me to comment,” said Rebecca Morse, as she was leaving Herb Brooks Arena Thursday afternoon. Her car, with a companion and a golden retriever, was packed for a trip home to New Jersey.

The Riveters were scheduled to play the Boston Pride on Saturday in the final game of the five-game regular season. A round-robin tournament next week will decide playoff seeding.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

