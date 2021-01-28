Without Jillian Dempsey, Pride lose to Whale

In a 12-minute stretch in the third period, the Whale (2-1-0) scored four times and outshot the Pride, 20-1.

Boston fell to 1-3-0, with one game left in this abbreviated regular season, with a 4-1 loss on Wednesday to the Connecticut Whale. Mostly without the services of ailing captain Jillian Dempsey , the Pride took an early lead and fell apart.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The conventional wisdom, espoused by many inside the NWHL bubble, is that the Boston Pride is the best team here — on paper. The on-ice results have cast doubt on that idea.

“It just shows you how much this group has improved,” said Whale coach Colton Orr, whose group was routed by Boston in the Isobel Cup semifinals last season.

One side, coming off a rest day, left the ice celebrating their first win over Boston since Feb. 2, 2018. The other, playing its fourth game in five nights, was a mélange of thousand-yard stares.

“Exhaustion,” was coach Paul Mara’s explanation.

Boston’s power play, which went 1 for 6, is now 4 for 26 on the season (15.4 percent). Playmakers were tentative. Shooters misfired. Whale netminder Abbie Ives (34 saves) gobbled up everything but a deft deflection by McKenna Brand, on a first-period advantage.

Dempsey, who usually centers the No. 1 line with Brand and Christina Putigna, made a brief appearance on a first-period power play. But most of her ice time was limited to quick leg-warming twirls during stoppages. Mara rotated three centers between wingers Brand and Putigna.

Boston took the lead with 1:02 left in the first. On the power play, Brand charged into the slot and deflected a Putigna feed blocker side.

But “Brass Bonanza” played on repeat afterward. The old-school goal song rang out in the empty arena after former Pride forward Janine Weber batted home a puck with her hand. Officials overturned the goal for that reason. It did not deter the Whale.

At 3:47 of the third, defender Tori Howran zipped a point shot through traffic and past Victoria Hanson’s glove, her first NWHL goal. The Whale took the lead 2:21 later. Forward Katelynn Russ hit the crossbar with a snapshot, then circled and jammed home a rebound.

Connecticut poured it on. Alyssa Wohlfeiler, the ex-Northeastern captain who played for the Pride last season (5-11–16 in 14 games), found herself alone in the slot. She beat Hanson clean with a shot under the crossbar. On the power play, center Emma Vlasic (goal, three assists) ripped a knee-down one-timer from the low slot.

Old friends behind bench

The coaching matchup — Boston’s Mara vs. Connecticut’s Orr — pitted two former NHLers with short Bruins careers. Orr, the enforcer who dropped the gloves 111 times in the league according to HockeyFights.com, played his first 21 games (2003-06) in Black and Gold. Mara, the puck-moving defenseman from Belmont, came home from Arizona in a June 2006 deal for Nick Boynton, but was moved at the 2007 trade deadline to the Rangers for Aaron Ward. Orr was his teammate in Manhattan for parts of three seasons. They never fought each other, though Mara joked that Orr turned him down … Mara was Orr’s entry point to women’s hockey. Orr, who lives on the New York/Connecticut border, said he wants to help improve the game for his eight-year-old daughter, who plays travel … Boston now waits to see what happens with the Metropolitan Riveters. The late game, Buffalo-Toronto, was an emergency addition to the schedule after the Riveters, originally slated to play the Beauts, were replaced by the Six because of Covid-19 testing protocol. Riveters coach Iwo Mocek and one player were pulled off the ice for the third period of Tuesday’s loss to the Whitecaps. The Riveters are tentatively scheduled to play the Beauts on Friday.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.