Spurs prevail at finish, and other observations of the Celtics’ loss

The Spurs used a 29-6 second-quarter run to take a 14-point lead to halftime before the Celtics used a 13-1 burst to close the third quarter to push back in front at the start of the fourth.

The loss was a sour end to the Celtics’ first game of the season with all three of their top scorers: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker. Tatum had 25 points and Brown added 24, but the trio combined to make just 25 of 59 shots. The Spurs shot 56.1 percent from the field.

In a game filled with massive runs on both sides, the Celtics ran out of time before they could come up with the last one, as the Spurs seized a 110-106 win in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

After the Celtics used a 2-1-2 zone defense to claw back from a 14-point halftime deficit and take a 4-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Spurs pushed back in front with an 11-0 run and led, 93-86, with 7:16 left.

But the Celtics made one final push. Tristan Thompson gave Boston a 101-99 lead on a basket inside with 2:13 left. Then with San Antonio back in front, 103-101, Brown drove and fed Daniel Theis for a dunk that tied the score with 40.4 seconds remaining.

But DeRozan answered with a tough pull-up with 27.9 seconds left, and after a timeout, Dejounte Murray stripped Walker and coasted in for a dunk that made it 107-103 with 15.8 seconds left.

Tatum quickly attacked and converted a layup as he was fouled, and the free throw made it 107-106. The Celtics tried to trap the sideline inbounds but the Spurs got the ball to Rudy Gay, who was fouled and hit both free throws with 8.6 seconds to play. Gay hit both free throws and Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer from the left corner.

Observations from the game:

▪ Walker returned after missing Monday’s game against Chicago to rest his knee, so the Celtics had all of their regular starters available for the first time this season. Theis drew the start over Thompson, and he just makes more sense with this starting group. He offers more defensive versatility, he is a more capable floor spacer, and he is considerably more familiar with Boston’s scheme. He had a strong start but picked up his second foul just five minutes into the game and went to the bench for a long stretch.

▪ The Celtics led, 41-32, with 6:20 left in the second quarter and generally appeared in control. But then they were walloped during perhaps their worst six-minute stretch of the season. The Spurs closed the half with a 29-6 run, mostly by getting easy baskets inside, and the last few seconds with the most disconcerting for Boston.

The Celtics trailed by 5 when Tatum inbounded the ball from the sideline with 6.4 seconds left. Patty Mills stole the pass and coasted in for a layup with 2.8 seconds to play. Then Tatum’s ensuing inbounds pass was knocked away and Lonnie Walker hit a 12-footer.

▪ The Celtics trailed by 15 points with seven minutes left in the third quarter but snapped out of their funk soon after when Stevens put Grant Williams in for the first time and went to a 2-1-2 zone defense. The Spurs actually got wide open looks against the zone on their first three possessions, but all of them missed. If they had gone in, Boston probably would have given up on the zone, but they didn’t, and then the Spurs offense suddenly became much more wobbly. They were no longer sliding to the rim for easy baskets, and their long shot attempts were shot with less confidence.

The Spurs were held without a field goal for the final 4:23 of the quarter as the Celtics closed with a 13-1 run to reclaim the lead.

▪ Carsen Edwards and Aaron Nesmith checked into the game midway through the first quarter. Both players had strong moments over the past two games, and Stevens probably wanted to take a shot at riding that momentum while also giving them a bit of a confidence boost. Still, it was a bit surprising to see them get the call over veteran Jeff Teague. Nesmith made a nice defensive play to disrupt a driving layup by Devin Vassell, but neither he nor Edwards made an impact on offense during brief stints.

▪ Stevens did not stop there, though. One minute into the second quarter he had already used 12 players, a rarity in any NBA game. Walker’s minutes are still limited and Tatum is still working his way back after being sidelined due to COVID-19, but it was still surprising, especially with two days off after this game. But with the Celtics getting closer to full health, Stevens probably wants to figure out bench rotations and playing time.

▪ Semi Ojeleye brought the ball up the court against pressure on one second-quarter play. It’s not a role he ever really fills, and that was pretty obvious as he was called for a rare eight-second violation.

▪ Robert Williams had a nice second-quarter stint before Boston came unhinged. He completed a nice one-handed alley-oop, grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Ojeleye for a 3-pointer, swatted a Murray layup attempt, and had a follow-slam on a Teague floater. There will be matchups when there’s not enough playing time to go around for Theis, Thompson, and Williams, and Williams has shown that he is deserving of a larger opportunity.

Adam Himmelsbach