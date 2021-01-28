Tewksbury boy’s hockey tallies three power-play goals in win over Central Catholic

Then, junior forward Cole Stone scored back-to-back goals using his scrappiness in front of the net.

The Redmen’s man advantage came at 10:21 in the second period when a five-minute major was called on Central Catholic for a knee check. Almost immediately after the penalty box doors closed, the scoring began. First, junior defender Caden Connors went top shelf from the top of the right faceoff circle to give Tewksbury a 2-1 lead.

The power play continued to be a strength for Tewksbury boys’ hockey team on Wednesday night at the Breakaway Ice Center. The Redmen scored three power play goals to beat Central Catholic, 4-3, to remain undefeated on the season.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t good to put us on a power play for five minutes,” said Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty. “We are pretty good on the power play. Pretty strong. We have some skilled players who can score some goals. That was the turning point in the game right there.”

Central Catholic's Brady Rickenbach (left) gets stick-checked by Tewksbury's Sean Lane (center) and Justin Rooney (right) during the first period of Tewksbury's 4-3 win on Wednesday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Down 4-2 in the third period, Central Catholic made a late push to tie the game by out shooting the Redmen 9-3 in the period. Sophomore Sean Gray tacked on a goal for the Raiders with :29 seconds left, however, the Redman defense withstood the last minute surge.

Holding the Tewksbury defense together was senior goalie Chase Perault, making 22 saves in the tilt, including several major saves in the third period.

“I thought Chase played great tonight,” Doherty said. “We have two solid goalies who we have been going back and forth with and they are making it tough for me, so we just keep going back and forth.

“Anytime we are able to play a Division 1 Catholic school we are going to get ready for it,” Doherty added. “These guys get hungry for that. We are that blue collar team. We don’t want anyone to come into our house and walk around us.”

Advertisement

Falmouth 3, Barnstable 2 — Kevin Coyne picked an opportune time to score his first goal of the season.

The junior wing turned on the afterburners after receiving a stretch pass from defenseman Kyle Souza in the back end, racing past Barnstable defenders to net the go-ahead tally at 13:32 of the third period and help Falmouth stay unbeaten (4-0-1).

“That’s what he has in him,” Falmouth coach Paul Moore said, noting his presence on the top line with senior captains Stone Devlin and Max McDonald.

“That’s why he’s up with those guys.”

Souza had a power-play goal and another assist on a McDonald tally to help the Clippers build a 2-0 lead midway through the second.

But Barnstable (1-1-1) got within one on a Colby Pearsall strike before the second period was out and tied it up on a Dillon Huntington goal at 11:57 of the third.

Coyne’s winner ensured Falmouth collected a point in its fifth straight meeting with Barnstable (the Clippers are 3-0-2 during said stretch), including a win in last winter’s Division 1 South tournament.

“I liked our production from all over,” Moore said.

Catholic Memorial 7, BC High 2 — Aidan Tripp and Glen Considine netted two goals apiece, Will McNeil had a goal and an assist, and Dom Walecka made 16 saves as the Knights (2-2) stormed to the Catholic Conference win at Warrior Arena. BC High won the first meeting on Jan. 10, 7-1.

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Dartmouth 2 — Senior captain Ryan Concannon tallied two goals and three assists and junior Dean Mason potted a hat trick for the Trojans (1-2-1) in the Southeast Conference tilt at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Concord-Carlisle 7, Cambridge 4 — Junior Dane Carter had two goals and three assists, and freshman Jay Carter collected two goals and a pair of assists to lead the Patriots (1-0-3) to the Dual County League win at the Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Junior Carter O’Brien also had two goals for C-C, and sophomore Noah Thorpe a goal and assist.

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Sophomore Wick Ross netted his first varsity goal and classmate Wyatt Glass scored twice in the Dragons (3-3-2) victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 0 — The Harbormen (7-0) stayed unbeaten thanks to a 15-save performance from senior Theo Jacobs and a pair of goals from senior Lars Osterberg in the Patriot League victory at Armstrong Arena.

Holliston 5, Ashland 4 — Kevin Balewicz capped his hat trick with 25.1 seconds left, and the Panthers (1-2) prevailed in the Tri-Valley League game at Loring Arena in Framingham, giving coach Mike Dutcher his first career win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Newton South 3 — Jacob Noyes had four goals and an assist, and Brendan Quinn contributed two goals and two assists as the Warriors (7-0) rolled in the Dual County League at Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. L-S extended its unbeaten streak to 19 games, dating back a full calendar year to its last loss - a 4-2 defeat to St. John’s (Shrewsbury) on Jan. 27, 2020.

Advertisement

North Andover 3, Billerica 1 — Brendan Donnelly had two power-play goals, including the winner in the second period for the Scarlet Knights (1-3-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Hallenborg Pavillion.

Norwell 7, Rockland 0 — Brady Kudrick’s two goals led a balanced scoresheet, and Sean Ennis posted his second shutout in as many games to lead the Clippers (4-1-1, 4-0 South Shore) to the win at Rockland Ice Arena.

Sandwich 3, Nauset 0 — A second-period goal from senior Jack Greeley put the Blue Knights (5-0-3) ahead to stay and sophomore Mitchell Norkevicius posted a shutout at Gallo Arena. Robert Cardillo and Mike Barrasso had the other goals in the Cape & Islands Atlantic victory.

Walpole 1, Wellesley 0 — Sophomore Jason Finkelstein scored the game’s lone goal as the Rebels (3-1) earned the Bay State Conference win at Wellesley Sports Center.

Girls’ hockey

Masconomet 8, Winthrop 6 — Junior Sage Smith had 2 goals and senior goaltender Lydia Willette 27 saves to earn her first career win for the Chieftains in the Cape Ann League contest.

Natick 4, Newton North/Newton South 0 — Senior forward Claire Maxwell scored twice as the Redhawks (4-0) stayed undefeated with the Bay State Conference win at Babson College.

Boys’ basketball

Andover 91, Chelmsford 55 — Rich Shahtanian (18 points), Aidan Cammann (17), Ryan MacLellan (15), and Logan Satlow (10) powered the Golden Warriors (4-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams 68, Bishop Stang 59 — Center Jack McCarthy poured 24 points and hauled in 15 rebounds and senior guard Will O’Malley added 19 points for the Bishops (8-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Attleboro 52, Canton 48 — Sophomore Trevor White scored a career-high 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Bombardiers (4-2).

Bishop Connolly 77, Holbrook 64 — Senior guard Matt Myron tied a school record with 44 points for the Cougars (5-0) in the Mayflower League win.

Bishop Feehan 85, Cardinal Spellman 40 — The Shamrocks (10-1) had 11 players score in a rout over their Catholic Central League rivals.

Catholic Memorial 76, BC High 67 — Kurtis Henderson scored 21 of his game-high 31 points in the second quarter and nine Knights (4-0) scored in the Catholic Conference bout.

Wakefield 89, Burlington 86 — Senior Brett Okundaye was immense in a 42-point performance and sophomore Ethan Margolis added 21 as the host Warriors (3-2) pulled out the riveting double-overtime win.

Rockland 55, Mashpee 49 — Patrick Moriarty poured in 28 points and Derek Williams added 18 for the Bulldogs (5-0) in the South Shore League win.

Girls’ basketball

Andover 44, Chelmsford 43 — Sophomore Amelia Hanscom netted 17 points and senior Tatum Shaw added 16 as the visiting Golden Warriors (3-2) netted their third straight Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Amesbury 65, Triton 19 — Junior Avery Hallinan poured in 26 points to lead the Indians (3-1) to the Cape Ann League win.

Archbishop Williams 42, Austin Prep 35 — Senior Ari Hay had 13 points and sophomore Elise Carter added 11 points in the CCL win for the Archies (3-6).

Bishop Fenwick 50, Arlington Catholic 28 — Junior Olivia Found had 22 points and 10 steals, junior Nasha Arnold had 8 points and 9 rebounds, and senior captain Veronica Tache added five points, four assists, and five steals for the Crusaders (6-2) in the CCL win.

Falmouth 49, Barnstable 32 — Senior Ariana Silvia had 17 points in the Cape and Islands win for the Clippers (3-0).

St. Mary’s 72, Malden Catholic 39 — Senior Maiya Bergdorf poured in 31 points for the host Spartans (10-1) in the nonleague win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Jake Levin, Mike Puzzanghera, and Peter Santo also contributed to this report.