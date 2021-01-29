GameStop and AMC rally after Robinhood says it will allow some buying

It’s the latest turn in a week of wild trading in shares of GameStop and other companies that have been bid up in a frenzy of activity by small investors. These include AMC Entertainment, which rose 22% in after-hours trading, also after having suffered a steep loss earlier, and BlackBerry, which was up about 8% after dropping 41%.

The stock, which had ended the regular trading session down 44%, rose 34% in after-hours trading. The drop earlier in the day had come as Robinhood and other trading platforms said they would limit the ability to buy certain securities.

GameStop’s roller coaster continued Thursday, with shares in the company rallying late in the day after the stock-trading app Robinhood said it would allow its customers to resume trading on the company.

“Starting tomorrow, we plan to allow limited buys of these securities. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed,” Robinhood said in blog post Thursday afternoon, as it explained why it had put limits on trading — like allowing its users only to sell shares — earlier in the day.

“To be clear, this was a risk-management decision, and was not made on the direction of the market makers we route to,” the company said, referring to the large trading firms who pay Robinhood for the app’s business.

Other brokerage firms have also limited trading of some of the same stocks.

The run on GameStop this month — the stock had surged 1,700% through Wednesday, giving the company an astonishing market valuation of $24 billion — means it has become detached from the factors that traditionally help establish a company’s value to investors, like growth potential or profits.

But the traders who piled in were part of a frenzy that originated on a Reddit message board, WallStreetBets, a community known for irreverent market discussions, and on messaging platforms like Discord.

Egged on by the message boards, these traders had rushed to buy options contracts that would profit from a rise in the share price. That trading can create a feedback loop that drives the underlying share prices higher, as brokerage firms that sell the options have to buy shares as a hedge.

That spike has hit hedge funds that had been betting against the stock. Those funds have closed out the so-called short positions at sometimes big losses. It has also raised scrutiny of the trading platforms, with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying Wednesday it was “actively monitoring” the volatile trading.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.