Rockland Trust’s parent company appoints two new board members

Rockland Trust’s parent company has appointed two prominent Boston business leaders to its board of directors, bringing the board up to 14 members when they join on Feb. 1. Hanover-based Independent Bank Corp. has tapped Warren Fields, chief executive of Pyramid Hotel Group, and James Morton, chief executive of the YMCA of Greater Boston. The moves will increase the board’s diversity: Fields is Black, while Morton is of African-American and Irish descent. The board had openings due to the retirement of David Powers and the resignation of Bill Parent, who stepped down when he became CEO of Envision Bank last year. (Parent had previously led Blue Hills Bank, and joined the board when his previous bank was acquired by Rockland in 2019.) — JON CHESTO

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard says online holiday spending offsets drop in overseas travel

For Mastercard, a pickup in online spending during the holidays was just enough to counter the slump in overseas travel. Revenue for the last three months of 2020 fell 7 percent to $4.12 billion — a smaller decline than analysts were anticipating even as cross-border spending on the firm’s cards slid 29 percent. Overseas transactions are often the most lucrative on Mastercard’s network. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Southwest suffered first annual loss since 1972

Southwest Airlines Co. said Thursday it lost $3.1 billion in 2020, its first full-year loss since its early days in 1972, and said bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Southwest predicted that January revenue will fall 65 percent to 70 percent compared with the same month last year, and February revenue will fall 65 percent to 75 percent. The Dallas-based airline posted a $908 million loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $514 million in the same quarter last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalls Pathfinder SUVs over brake light malfunction

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years. The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal. The 2013 and 2014 models were first recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

The UK’s competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Thursday into Facebook’s purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images. The Competition and Markets Authority said the investigation’s first stage has a deadline of March 25 to decide whether to trigger a more in-depth probe. The watchdog started examining the deal last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million. Giphy’s library of short looping videos, or GIFs, is a popular tool for Internet users sending messages or posting on social media. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

New home sales rose in December after November drop

Sales of new homes rose 1.6 percent in December after a big decline in November that was even worse than previously thought. The increase last month pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, though that was fewer than analysts had projected. And the big drop reported earlier for November’s was revised downward further, from 841,000 to 829,000 new homes sold. That’s a decline of 12.6 percent from October. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKKPLACE

American Express tells employees they can work from home until Labor Day

American Express told employees they can keep working from home through Labor Day holiday as New York City continues its slow distribution of coronavirus vaccines. AmEx would be willing to help the city distribute vaccines to its employees, similar to how it has offered flu shots, chief executive Stephen Squeri said during an event hosted by Bloomberg on Thursday. He said officials haven’t asked his firm for such help. AmEx and many of its banking rivals across New York had to send the vast majority of workers home to stem the spread of the coronavirus last year. Even with the advent of effective new vaccines, many employees are still working remotely — leaving large swaths of Manhattan’s business districts vacant. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Airbnb says travel in 2021 will be regional, not international

Even as countries are beginning to roll out vaccines against COVID-19, travel in 2021 will be focused on regional destinations rather than international tourist meccas, according to a report released by Airbnb on Thursday. Major cities like Toronto, New York, and London were some of Airbnb’s biggest destinations in the second half of 2019. But the pandemic swooped in and shut down travel for months last year. As restrictions eased over the summer, smaller, low-profile destinations were in high demand, a trend Airbnb sees continuing this year. So far, the biggest increase in searches for booking include destinations like Rodanthe, on the outer banks of North Carolina, and Muskoka Lakes, a few hours’ drive from Toronto. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s ends the year strong, boosted by drive-throughs

McDonald’s ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus. But it was costly to get there, and the fast food giant fell short of Wall Street’s earnings and sales expectations for the fourth quarter. Revenue fell 2 percent to $5.3 billion, below analysts’ forecast of $5.4 billion, according to FactSet. McDonald’s said marketing spending was higher than usual in the fourth quarter because of the launch of a new ad campaign. The company also said it faced higher-than-expected costs to close underperforming restaurants, including around 200 in the United States. McDonald’s same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — were down just 1.3 percent worldwide in the October-December period despite store closures in Italy, Spain, and Germany. Sales moved into positive territory in key markets, including the United Kingdom. US sales were the biggest bright spot, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and a meal deal collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin. US same-store sales rose 5.5 percent in the October-December period. McDonald’s fared better than some other US chains throughout the pandemic because nearly all of its locations have drive-through windows. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple to launch new privacy controls in the spring

Apple says it will roll out a new privacy control in the spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people. The delay in its anticipated rollout aims to placate Facebook and other digital services that depend on such data surveillance to help sell ads. Although Apple didn’t provide a specific date, the general timetable disclosed Thursday means a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking Transparency will be part of an iPhone software update likely to arrive in late March or some point in April. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

