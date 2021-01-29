Want to get kids outside this winter? Try selling them on animal tracking

Kids are amazingly good at this. Besides being closer to the ground, they are naturals when it comes to discovering animal tracks, or a weird glob of poo, Puopolo says. “Older kids enjoy the aspects that help them learn more about the ecosystems at play in a well-known place. Younger kids can exercise their imaginations, piecing together a day in the life of an animal. ‘Where does it go? What does it do? Where will it go next?’”

Winter hikes can be a hard sell to kids, but call it “animal tracking” and you’ve added a fun, scavenger hunt element to the activity. And you won’t have to go far. “The best part of animal tracking is, wildlife is everywhere!” says ranger Tim Puopolo, recipient of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Outstanding New Park Interpreter award for 2017, who leads animal tracking hikes for The Trustees of Reservations. “Getting out in the winter is great because the snow acts like a blank canvas for the wildlife to write their life stories down for us to read.”

Gray squirrel tracks. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Animal tracking is equal parts science and art, plus ecology and storytelling, Puopolo says. And everything is a clue, revealing what an animal has done or how the ecosystem works in that place. Since nature detectives need a decoder — or a guide that shows what you’re looking at — Puopolo recommends printing out the MassWildlife Pocket Guide to MA Animal Tracks (available for free via www.mass.gov/doc/identify-animal-tracks/download). “Even rangers carry guidebooks to look up new things we find outside,” he notes.

Is it a dog or a deer?

When encountering a pawprint/footprint out in the wild, here are the ranger’s tips on how to identify it: First, count the toes. This will let you know which family the animal belongs to, he says. As a quick reference: 1=horses, 2=deer/goat/moose/cow, 3=birds, 4=dog/cat/rabbit, 4 in front/5 in back=rodents, 5=weasels/bear/other. Once you know what grouping the prints belong to, look at the size. Using your tracking guide, you can differentiate between deer and moose, fox and coyote, squirrel and chipmunk, and so on.

These are definitely deer tracks. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But consider this: “An animal track may not always be the perfect pawprint you imagine,” Puopolo explains. “Chewed branches, woodpecker holes, nutshells, feathers and fur, diggings, anything resting on top of the snow, and scats are all clues the animals leave behind. No animal can go a whole day without leaving something behind for us to find.”

Tips for amateur trackers

Often, the prime time to look for tracks is in the morning just after sunrise. “In a human-dominated world, animals prefer to stay away from us and favor the dawn and dusk hours,” Puopolo says. Getting out early is rewarding because it can give us clues to what these animals have done all night long while we were asleep. Snowfall is a great medium for making tracks. But you might not see tracks in the morning following a major snowstorm. Like us, wildlife hunkers down in stormy weather and they don’t travel much then, the ranger notes. Snow cover is ideal, but even when the snow melts, you might be able to see pawprints in the newly-formed mud underneath. Add some mystery by tracking after dark with a flashlight.

While all habitats offer opportunities for animal tracking, the best places are where two habitats meet up, like the space between a backyard and woodland, or a river next to a playing field, Puopolo says. Consider what animals need: “someplace that’s a good hiding place, a place where you can find water or food, and a place that links two larger places. Those should be the first places you check when winter animal tracking.”

Winter all-stars: raccoon, coyote, and deer

Surprise: Sleuthing out animal tracks is a lot like reading a book or watching a TV show, with a bonus of outdoor exercise. “You become familiar with the characters and their traits, and you figure out the situation that they’re faced with. By observing the patterns that the plot follows you can predict how the story ends,” Puopolo explains. Three characters active in the winter are the raccoon, coyote, and deer. They’re active all across the state, in cities, suburbs, and park spaces. “You can read up on their behaviors and traits, learn your own area well, and then piece it together to discover what one animal does in its everyday life, captured in time through the magic of animal tracking.

“It’s a lens from the human world into the natural world.”

The Trustees offer an Animal Tracking Family Night, led by Ranger Puopolo, at Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough on Sat., Jan. 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and March 27, from 6-8 p.m. A 30-minute hike will be followed by a campfire with popcorn, hot cocoa, and s’mores. $15 adult members/$12 children (under 4 free); $25/$20 for nonmembers. Registration required. 508-658-3112, www.thetrustees.org

