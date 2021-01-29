Five things to do online and in person, Feb. 1-7

Celebrity Series of Boston presents a free virtual concert by Castle of Our Skins, an artist collective dedicated to advancing Black artistry through music. Tune in to watch and listen to an orchestral commemoration to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy as the quartet performs the works of two 20th-century American composers. 7:30 p.m. Reserve tickets at celebrityseries.org .

Thursday

Black Utopian Art

Enlighten your mind in an online discussion with scholar Alex Zamalin as he traces the development of Black Utopian thought in the United States, dating back to the 19th century. Gain a better understanding of the contemporary works of Black artists now on display in two exhibits at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. Noon. Registration for the free online talk is required at thetrustees.org.

Saturday

Drive-In Night

Pack the kids in the car and head over to Revolution Hall in Lexington for a drive-in double-feature. First up is Pixar’s animated Onward, about two elf brothers on a magical quest, followed by the Marvel classic Iron Man. The first movie begins at 4:45 p.m.; cars allowed in starting at 4 p.m. $20 per car. Food and beverages available for purchase. craftfoodhalls.com/drive-in

Saturday

Tunde In the House

Fill your home with the rhythms of Tunde Jegede and the Nomadic Mystics in a screening of Tunde, a documentary about one of the few composers to have been immersed in both Western and African musical traditions. The film by Cambridge-based Ron Wyman offers insight into the musician’s recording process and stars famous African artists. A conversation with Wyman follows the screening. Streams free at 8 p.m. globalartslive.org.

Sunday

JP Legend

Delve into the remarkable images of late Jamaica Plain photographer Leon Abdalian, who worked as a train conductor in Boston for nearly 40 years, in a free online talk. His incredible large-format photos have been published in The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and National Geographic. Co-hosted by Boston Public Library and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society. 2 p.m. Register at jphs.org.

