The game of love: 6 great games for Valentine’s Day

1 Ashley Woodson Bailey bouquet-shaped jigsaw puzzle, $19.99 at Aesop’s Fable, 400 Washington Street, Holliston, 508-429-2031, aesopsfable.com
2 Spark Romance game, $12.95 at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-267-8688, tridentbookscafe.com
3 Versailles Memory Game, $30 at jonathanadler.com
4 The Wild Unknown tarot deck and guidebook, $39.99 at Altiplano, 42 Elliot Street, Brattleboro, 800-258-4044, altiplano.com
5 Personalized Valentine’s tic-tac-toe bags, $5 at etsy.com/shop/OurCraftyCrafts
6 Two-in-one chess and checkers set, $55 from the ICA Store, 617-478-3104, icastore.org
EDITOR’S NOTE: Call retailers to check hours before heading out. Shipping times will vary so order in advance.
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.