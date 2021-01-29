‘Let’s dance on the deck!’ This year, we take date nights where we can get them

We had recently bought a used Class C motor home. These are not the giant bus-like Winnebago RVs (Class A) or the small camper-vans (confusingly designated Class B), but the ones in the middle. At 22 feet, it felt quite large enough when I was driving. My husband, an avid sailor and skier, spent the autumn shoulder season on the details of insulation, power consumption, storage units, and comfort enhancement. In the midst of the pandemic and economic havoc, we knew how lucky we were to be occupied with such things.

It was the first Friday in December, and my husband and I had planned a special date. Even though we now spend almost every hour of every day together, certain events require acknowledgement. We would baptize the camper.

After two months of improvements, we looked forward to the maiden voyage, which would occur in our driveway. All the Massachusetts campgrounds were closed, either for winter or for COVID. So we’d cook dinner on the camper stove and spend the night in the surprisingly luxurious bed, warmed by the propane-powered furnace. The dog would sleep on her bed under the table. It would be a romantic test-run, constrained by reality.

While sipping cocktails in the living area, we checked the weather. The forecast called for rain to arrive after midnight, accompanied by wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. This posed a dilemma: cover the camper right away and shift our activities back into the house, or continue as planned and face the prospect of wrestling the protective cover over the 12-foot-tall vehicle in the dark, rain, and wind? It was no contest. We covered the van.

After dinner, cooked on the house stove and eaten at the house table, we looked at each other. “I’d really like to go dancing,” I said. In a normal year, we would have gone on the occasional “one beer and three songs” dance tour of Gloucester’s music venues. This, of course, had not been a normal year.

“Let’s dance on the deck!” I suggested.

My husband paused, then said, “I’d better get dressed up.”

We found warm party clothes and added layers — fleece tights under a wool skirt for me and for him, a warm T-shirt beneath a button-down. In the glow of multicolored Christmas lights, we set up the portable speaker. My Spotify 2020 Listening List provided the music. We brought our best combination of high-school dance moves and long-ago jazz lessons. The moon shone hazily behind the clouds of the approaching storm.

It was the best dance party on the North Shore that night. No worries about knocking into other dancers’ drinks. No one got in our way, except the dog. Surprised by our unusual activity, she sat in the middle of the deck with her tail at maximum extension, like a knee-high column on the dance floor. We ruled the playlist and the volume. Didn’t like a song? Skip it! The waitstaff read our minds. If I wanted prosecco, prosecco appeared. If he wanted sipping rum, this bar had it. And his favorite kind. No screaming the order above thumping music, no fumbling for cash or tips.

At midnight, the Deck Dance Bar issued last call. We gathered up the iPhone, speaker, and glasses, gave the dog her cookie, and curled up in the house bed. A few hours later, the sound of wind-driven rain hitting the windows like pebbles woke us. We rolled over and went back to sleep. In the morning, the camper stood in the driveway, still safely tucked under its cover.

Every time we think of the Deck Dance Bar date, we smile. Like so much in this strange year, we couldn’t get what we wanted, but we got what we needed, as the song goes.

We look forward to this summer, when we hope everyone can dance again at the Gloucester bars. And we can take the camper beyond the driveway.

In the meantime, I’ll add the Rolling Stones to my playlist.

Ann Leamon is a writer in Gloucester.