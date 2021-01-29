Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Dave Barry was right that 2020 brought many terrible events, but he need look no further than another story in the same December 27 Globe Magazine for an uplifting story — that of Mateo Goldman’s hopeful recovery from leukemia, thanks to the kindness and bravery of a stranger from Germany (“Mateo’s Gifts”). Mateo’s stem cell transplant from Laura Sütterlin in 2017 gave time for his doctors in Boston to use recent scientific advancements and allow them to carry out a subsequent transplant from his brother. We’re all pulling for Mateo and his family now.

Malden

Advertisement

Linda Matchan’s article on stem cell transplants was a real eye-opener. To see such a high percentage of potential donors walk away is stunning. I had the opportunity to be a match twice. The first time after being matched I was told I was no longer needed; the second time was a success. The staff at Dana-Farber took excellent care of me. The donation was just like giving blood but took longer, and was much easier than I expected. I hope more people consider having the swab test and being a part of the Be The Match registry.

Mary Lyman

Andover

It would be such a powerful and positive thing if this country were to take the approach to marrow/stem cell donation that Germany does. When my dad was very sick from acute amyloid leukemia and in need of a stem cell transplant, it was another young German person who made the selfless choice to be his donor. In the same way that Michelle Obama highlighted healthy eating as a special initiative, maybe someone associated with the Biden administration could take on building awareness of Be The Match, and the lifesaving work that it does?

teachbls

posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



