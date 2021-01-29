For sale: Condo-sized cottages in Weymouth and Marblehead

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $203,000 in 2005

PROS Flanked by a pair of recently paved driveways, this cedar-shingled cottage was gut remodeled in 2015. Enter into a living room with hardwood floors and a bay window. The tiled kitchen in back has granite counters, stainless appliances, beaded Shaker cabinets, and an island with stool seating for four. Vaulted ceilings create space overhead—and custom storage over the living room. At left, the bathroom has a linen closet and stacked washer and dryer. The bedroom, off the living room, has double closets. A glass door off the kitchen leads to the partially fenced backyard with a shed or workshop with electricity. CONS There’s no basement, just a crawl space accessed from the outside.

Tina Kenyon, Keller Williams, 781-217-4243, tinakenyon@kw.com

3 WHITTIER ROAD / MARBLEHEAD Handout

$659,900

3 WHITTIER ROAD / MARBLEHEAD

SQUARE FEET 760

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $330,000 in 2019

PROS This architect-owned and designed cottage, steps from Steer Swamp conservation area, was completely rebuilt last year. From the latticed porch with marine-grade wood decking, enter into a modern-but-cozy living area with hickory floors and cedar trim, cathedral ceilings, walls of windows, and a wood stove. A spiral staircase ascends to a loft workspace with skylight and sleeping alcove. The kitchen offers eye-catching granite counters and compact stainless appliances. Beyond a rolling barn door is a deep closet, bath with laundry, and the bedroom, where sliders lead to a brick patio and basement bulkhead. CONS Kitchen has a range and convection microwave, but no oven.

Traci Howe, Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-510-4341, 3whittier.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.