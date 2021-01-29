Acting superintendent is named permanent leader of Milton’s public schools

Jette has been leading the approximately 4,400-student district since late August of 2020, when longtime superintendent Mary Gormley abruptly resigned for personal reasons. Jette has been with the Milton Public Schools for 22 years, as a guidance counselor, middle school assistant principal and principal, and as principal of Milton High School since 2012.

The Milton School Committee decided to forgo a national search for a new permanent superintendent and voted unanimously on Jan. 20 to offer the job to acting superintendent James Jette.

“I am looking forward to the challenges we face — and there are many — and I want to say how proud I am of this community,” Jette said.

Jette said he was “humbled, honored, and privileged that the School Committee felt strongly enough to unanimously appoint me.”

Milton schools have been operating on a hybrid model since the fall, with students alternating between in-person and remote instruction. Twenty percent of students chose to study remotely exclusively, Jette said.

Jette said his goals include getting students back to school in person – something that is complicated by the district’s growing student population that had already caused overcrowding in the town’s four elementary schools. Milton has started the process of getting state approval and funding for a fifth elementary building, School Committee chairwoman Sheila Egan Varela said.

Jette said it’s important to “fully assess and backfill any content gaps” and “deal with the social and emotional fallout” of the extended health crisis on students.

He said he also understood that parents were frustrated and feeling “pandemic fatigue.”

“One of the biggest things I ask of all people is patience and support,” he said. “The last thing we need is divisiveness. We need to ask, ‘How do we get through this together?’ Trust us and understand that we are acting with the best interests of everyone.”

Jette is Milton’s first Black superintendent, according to Egan Varela.

Approximately 69 percent of students in the Milton public schools are white, 14 percent Black, 7 percent Asian, 5 percent Hispanic, and 5 percent identify as more than one race, according to state data.

Varela said her committee had worked for several months with the Massachusetts Association of School Committees on a superintendent search, and conducted a townwide survey and two listening sessions to get feedback on what the community was looking for in a new school leader.

She said the board concluded that Jette had all the attributes the community wanted, and that continuing to spend time on a superintendent search would take away from time needed to deal with the pandemic and all the problems it has caused.

“We felt there wasn’t a need for a search because we already had the best person,” Varela said. “James is very well respected and has been a true leader.”

She added, “He is a good listener, a good communicator, and he always puts children first.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.