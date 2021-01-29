Building, several boats destroyed at Meredith marina on Lake Winnipesaukee

Mutual aid from eight surrounding communities, including Laconia, Guilford, and Holderness, also responded, he said.

At 4:44 p.m., firefighters responded to the service building where the fire started at the marine, located at 2 Bayshore Drive. Upon arrival, they found “the 50 by 50-foot metal building was fully engulfed” in flames, Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said by telephone.

A two-alarm fire tore through a building and destroyed several boats at the Meredith Marina and Boating Center in on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Thursday evening.

The explosions that New Hampshire residents heard were created by flammable gases inside the building, Jones said.

Although heavy wind and below freezing temperatures complicated their efforts, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building. The building was which was a total loss along with the boats, according to Jones.

Three of the boats were in an outside storage area, and one was inside the building. Four additional boats suffered heat damage, Jones said.

Jones said there were no injuries.

“There were still staff on site, but they were in an administration-sales building. Nobody was in the service building,” he added.

Some oil and gas runoff did go into the lake, and the department notified the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Science.

The cause is still undetermined, but as of now, “it does not appear to be a suspicious fire,” Jones said.

The department will resume interviewing witnesses Friday morning as part of its ongoing investigation, he said.

