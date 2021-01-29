fb-pixel Skip to main content

Charts: How many vaccine doses has Massachusetts received, and who has been vaccinated?

As of Jan. 26, 496,103 vaccine doses have been administered

By Felicia Gans, Ryan Huddle and Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,Updated January 28, 2021, 5:46 p.m.
Stan McLaren, president and CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from RN Thiara Grandison.
Stan McLaren, president and CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from RN Thiara Grandison.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Massachusetts releases weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state. The charts below break down vaccination recipients by age, vaccination date, location, and race/ethnicity, while also outlining vaccination brand and administration site type.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard will be posted each Thursday at 5 p.m.

As of Jan. 26, 496,103 total vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

