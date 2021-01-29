Charts: How many vaccine doses has Massachusetts received, and who has been vaccinated?

Massachusetts releases weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state. The charts below break down vaccination recipients by age, vaccination date, location, and race/ethnicity, while also outlining vaccination brand and administration site type.
The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard will be posted each Thursday at 5 p.m.
As of Jan. 26, 496,103 total vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
