Congressman Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Stephen F. Lynch has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Friday.
“This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 Friday afafter a staff member in the Congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week,” said Molly Rose Tarpey, a spokesperson for the South Boston Democrat, in a statement.
Tarpey said Lynch “had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s Inauguration. While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week.”
Advertisement
Lynch last week toured the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, one day after officials there confirmed nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled when a cleaning contractor accidentally loosened an electric plug on a freezer.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.