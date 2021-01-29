Congressman Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Stephen F. Lynch has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Friday.

“This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 Friday afafter a staff member in the Congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week,” said Molly Rose Tarpey, a spokesperson for the South Boston Democrat, in a statement.

Tarpey said Lynch “had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s Inauguration. While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week.”