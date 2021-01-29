Doing a good deed for an 80-year-old woman

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Dec. 23, Lowell Police Officer Andrew Daly and Firefighter Stephen Lyle went out of their way to help an 80-year-old woman after a vehicle ran over her bag of groceries. The woman’s sibling later wrote to Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson to express appreciation for their good deed, and the Lowell Police Department tweeted out a copy of the thank-you note. “An out of control driver drove over my sister’s grocery bag,” the letter stated. “They came quickly to handle the situation, asked my sister for her name, etc. Later that day these two wonderful officers arrived at [her] apartment door with a bag full of groceries!! I do not have their names, but I very much hope you are able to find out and tell them that all of us … are so grateful for their kindness. In these trying times it is uplifting to see such beyond the call of duty thoughtfulness.”

SHORT ON CASH ... AND TEMPER

At 8:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police were called to quell a disturbance at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on Route 1 in Saugus. According to the log entry, a man who had been asked to leave because he hadn’t paid had just returned and was “causing a disturbance and throwing food all over the place.” Officers Paul Bridges, Danny Khun, and Christopher Zelinski were dispatched to the scene and reported that the man was banned from the hotel but would be allowed to come back the next day to collect his belongings.

MORE UNRULY PATRONS

At 8:08 a.m. Jan. 2, Saugus police received a 911 call about someone causing a scene at an urgent care clinic on Route 1. According to the log entry, the man was upset that he couldn’t get a COVID-19 test and threw a sign at the back wall. When police arrived, he already had left.

At 10:31 p.m. Jan. 2, Bridgewater police got a call from a Burger King employee who needed help with some customers who were misbehaving in the restaurant. Police tweeted that they were “possibly intoxicated” and were allegedly making obscene gestures and throwing food at the staff.

At 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Wilmington police received a report of an unruly passenger on a Lowell Regional Transit Authority bus. According to the log entry, police arrived and found that the passenger had already left the scene on foot after having a disagreement about the proper way to wear a mask in public. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the passenger-turned-pedestrian.

At 10:57 a .m. Jan. 16, Saugus police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Dunkin’ store on Route 1. An employee told police that a heavyset woman with pink hair punched and kicked the drive-through window and then left in a red Chrysler Sebring. Police located the vehicle and advised the woman not to return to that Dunkin’ location.

CAR THIEF?

At 1:15 p.m. Jan. 20, Marblehead police got a 911 call from a man on Fieldbrook Road who said he’d been “watching a car thief” steal his neighbor’s car. The caller told police that he saw the suspect arrive at the house in a “beaten down” car, peer inside the garage, and then take off in a blue Volvo C70 convertible toward Salem on Leggs Hill Road. The caller gave the name of a woman who owned the convertible to the police, which proved to be a crucial link to cracking the case, because when they contacted her she explained what really happened: It turned out her car had not been stolen after all; it had just been picked up by her mechanic.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.