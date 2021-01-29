Fuller Craft Museum is closed, but online offerings abound

The museum, which had reopened to the public in September after an earlier closure, shut its doors for a second time on Dec. 16.

Responding to the surge in COVID-19 cases last month, Brockton’s Mayor Robert Sullivan returned the city to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, effectively requiring indoor gathering spaces such as Fuller Craft Museum to close their doors.

Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton recently acquired "Melting Pot II" from self-described potter Robert Lugo. One side of the pot depicts Puerto Rican poet Julia de Burgos.

But while Fuller Craft Museum “may not be physically accessible right now,” Executive Director Denise LeBlanc said, “we are vibrant with virtual public programs.”

LeBlanc pointed to online classes and workshops, discussions by museum curators on artists and works chosen from the museum’s permanent collection, virtual guided tours of current exhibitions lead by museum educators, and a series of presentations called “Craft Inspires.”

And, as a kind of dessert to all the substantial fare, the museum’s gift shop has some ideas for Valentine’s Day.

The classy craft swag for the special someone includes gift items made of metal, clay, and fiber, such as mugs and tumblers decorated with a “heart and line” design; heart-shaped molded glass paperweights; wooden jewelry boxes; plates painted with red poppy images; and “U-chain” necklaces. Also, “wearables,” children’s items, and craft works for the collector are among other offerings.

The museum’s virtual public programs LeBlanc pointed to, which remain available on the museum’s website, include virtual tours of its current exhibits. “Makers and Mentors: The Art and Life of Snow Farm — The New England Craft Program,” for example, exhibits the work of artists who have been part of the development of a unique residential craft school in Williamsburg, Mass., dedicated to teaching and practicing contemporary craft arts.

Another online public program called “Craft Chats” consists of casual conversations with artists and makers offered on the last Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Previous talks are stored online on the museum’s website, fullercraft.org.

LeBlanc also pointed to “Find the Maker in You,” a wide range of online classes and workshops, “from bookmaking to making your own pair of cozy indoor shoes.”

Classes for adults and young people provide opportunities to acquire knowledge about crafts through hands-on instruction. An online youth workshop called “Making Miniature Food in Polymer Clay” began Saturday, Jan. 30, with sessions also on Feb. 6 and 13. Sessions cost $25; $20 for member families. You can sign up on the website.

Another series, “Collection Spotlight,” focuses on selected artists and work from the museum’s permanent collection, hosted by artistic director and chief curator Beth McLaughlin.

Finally, LeBlanc said, some “pop-up events” will be coming up in the museum’s “Craft Inspires” series.

While the museum was closed for much of last year and for the first month of 2021, physical improvements were made to the facility, and new works of art were added to its permanent collection, LeBlanc said.

“In the past year, we have established an Equity Collections Fund to expand our representation of work by artists of color, deepening our commitment to equity and diversity in the craft community,” she said. “The first acquisition supported by this fund is a work by Roberto Lugo, an American artist, ceramist, social activist, and educator.”

Called “Melting Pot II,” Lugo’s work uses traditional European and Asian porcelain forms “reimagined with a multi-cultural sensibility,” according to the museum.

“Melting Pot II is a deeply powerful and intimately autobiographical work that is both timeless and utterly reflective of the times in which we live,” said McLaughlin in a statement.

McLaughlin said the work reflects Fuller Craft’s “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of operations, including collecting practices.”

The virus-forced closing of the museum and other indoor venues also led to some inspired collaborations between Fuller Craft and other arts organizations.

When the Brockton Symphony Orchestra was unable to play indoors because of the pandemic, LeBlanc said, the museum offered the orchestra its outdoor space for rehearsals. LeBlanc said.

“We had three lovely, inspiring, performances this fall in the courtyard overlooking Porter Pond,” she said. “The acoustics were wonderful and visitors enjoyed a few hours of respite from these trying times.”

LeBlanc said she was unable to predict when the Fuller Craft Museum would be able to open its doors to the public. “We are closely following the trends and want to make the best decision for our community,” LeBlanc said. “We are hopeful to see everyone back in our beautiful space by early spring, possibly sooner.”

According to the museum’s annual report for fiscal year 2019 (the 12-month period that ended on June 30), the number of annual visitors to the facility totaled 16,550. The number of website visitors exceeded 60,000.

The number of visitors was clearly down last year, LeBlanc said, given the long closure from the middle of March to Sept 1, and again since mid-December. But online followers have increased, she said, “and membership is starting to pick up again. Our members and donors have been fantastic during this challenging time.”

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.