George Cardono, creator of RI’s beloved Big Blue Bug landmark, dies at 88

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The creator of the Rhode Island landmark, the Big Blue Bug, which advertises a local pest control business on Interstate 95 in Providence, has died.

George Cardono died Tuesday at the age of 88, the Providence Journal reported.

The idea for the beloved termite came from Big Blue Bug founder Leonard Goldman, his son Stephan and “their outside advertising man,” Mr. Cardono, according to a 2012 Providence Journal column by Mark Patinkin.