Judge won’t block Mass. men’s extradition to Japan in case of former Nissan CEO’s escape

Lawyers for the Taylors, who live in Harvard, said they will appeal the decision to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, according to court records. The legal team did not respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

A federal judge on Thursday denied the request of Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret, and his son, Peter, 27, who allegedly helped Ghosn escape prosecution for financial crimes in Japan through a complex scheme that involved sneaking the executive into a large container for a flight out of the country.

A Massachusetts father and son accused of orchestrating the escape of Nissan’s former chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, from Japan have failed in their latest attempt to avoid facing criminal charges in that country.

The Taylors had argued in court that they didn’t break Japanese law because bail-jumping isn’t a crime in Japan. They also claimed that if they are incarcerated in Japan, they are likely to be held for a long time before trial and tortured, violating the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and other “fundamental notions of due process.”

US District Judge Indira Talwani disagreed, writing that “although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable and although the criminal procedures that the Taylors may be subjected to may not satisfy American notions of due process, those allegations do not constitute the ‘severe physical or mental pain or suffering’ ” required by the statute the Taylors cited.

“They have therefore failed to establish that no reasonable factfinder could find anything other than that they are more likely than not to be subjected to torture in Japan,” Talwani wrote in her order denying their request.

The United States has extradition treaties with more than 100 countries, but the specifics of the agreements vary from country to country. Extradition from the United States requires agreement from both the court system and the State Department.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment on the ruling in the Taylors’ case Thursday night.

Michael Taylor, an Ayer native, spent time in Lebanon in the early 1980s as a member of the US Special Forces, before leaving the Army with an honorable discharge in 1983 and going to work as a private securities contractor, the Globe previously reported.

He was head football coach for three years at Lawrence Academy in Groton. Shortly after his resignation in 2011, the Independent School League handed down several sanctions against the school, stripping it of two league titles won under Taylor.

Taylor’s son, Peter, is a former Lawrence Academy football player who helped his father start a low-calorie sports drink company.

Japanese authorities allege the Taylors were paid more than $1.3 million to help Ghosn flee while he was on bail awaiting trial for financial crimes related to his leadership at Nissan.

“The Taylors’ alleged plot to smuggle Ghosn out of Japan was one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history, involving a dizzying array of luxury hotel meetups, fake personas, bullet train travel, and the chartering of a private jet,” US prosecutors wrote in court filings. “Ultimately, Ghosn was hidden in a large black box, spirited out of Japan via private jet without detection by Japanese authorities.”

One of the managers at Kansai International Airport who helped unload Michael Taylor’s luggage from a taxi on Dec. 29 recalled that one box was so heavy he jokingly told a colleague, “Maybe there is a beautiful young lady in the box,” according to court filings.

That box, allegedly carrying Ghosn, passed through the security checkpoint without being screened and was loaded onto a private jet leased by Michael Taylor, according to the filings. Two days later, Ghosn publicly announced that he was in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. He has maintained he is innocent and said he didn’t believe he could get a fair trial.

A Japanese court issued warrants for the Taylors’ arrest early last year, and the nation later issued formal requests that the United States extradite them.

They have been in custody at the Norfolk County Correctional Facility since they were arrested in May at their Harvard home. They face up to three years in prison if convicted in Japan.

A federal judge approved their extradition in September, and in late October, the State Department authorized the Taylors’ surrender to Japan. But defense attorneys convinced Talwani to give them a chance to argue against extradition.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.