Marshfield woman charged with husband’s murder

A Marshfield woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Christine Ricci, 46, allegedly fatally stabbed her 51-year-old husband, Michael, at a home at 679 Moraine St. , Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said in a joint statement late Thursday night.

Marshfield police received a 911 call just after 4:45 p.m. reporting a medical emergency at that address and arrived along with emergency medical personnel to find Michael Ricci suffering from stab wounds, according to the statement. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was pronounced dead.