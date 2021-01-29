Pandemic takes heavy toll on Latino businesses in R.I.

“It’s sad,” owner Natalia Lopera said. “When you open a business, you want to see it grow and support your family and bring these services to the community. When it closes, it’s like your dreams are destroyed.”

Before the pandemic, La Setenta Bar & Grill was filled with life. But for much of the past 11 months, the Broad Street bar and restaurant has been dark and empty – shuttered as the pandemic shattered this 1.29-square-mile majority-Latino city of fewer than 20,000 people.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The aroma of rice, beans, and chicharrons. The sound of live Colombian music and Medellín soccer games on the television. The intoxicating swirl of vodka drinks with gummies and fruit.

From the outset, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a disproportionate impact on Rhode Island’s Latino community. And as the pandemic’s one-year mark approaches, business leaders say the virus is also exacting a heavier toll on Latino businesses.

Oscar Mejias, CEO of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, estimated that 30 percent of the state’s Latino-owned businesses have closed since the pandemic began. While there is no official tally and some places might reopen in the months ahead, he fears that up to 25 percent of those businesses will remain closed for good.

“Latino business has been horribly affected,” Mejias said. “It is a huge topic here in Rhode Island.”

He noted that most Latino businesses are located in the densely populated cities – such as Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Providence – that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. According to the latest state Department of Health data, Central Falls has the state’s highest cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases at 19,528 per 100,000 people.

And a Health Department analysis of age-adjusted data on COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity shows the Latino population has the highest rate at 4,331 per 100,000 – more than twice the white population’s rate of 1,963 per 100,000.

“When you have communities that are highly impacted, the people are not going out to eat or to buy goods,” Mejias said. “Everybody is afraid.”

Plus, the government has imposed restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other businesses, including a weeks-long “pause” on economic activity, he noted.

Mejias said the hardest-hit businesses have included restaurants, bars, retail stores, barber shops, hairdressers, and nail salons. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been providing technical assistance and helping business owners to apply for federal loans and state programs, he said.

But while they might have survived for three or four months, many businesses were unable to withstand 10 or 11 months without a steady stream of customers, Mejias said. “It’s been too long,” he said. “The only hope we have is the vaccine.”

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea said the number of Latino businesses that are closing is “very concerning.”

“In other recessions, the Latino business community has proven to be one of the bright, shining success stories of the Rhode Island economy,” she said. “It is being severely affected by the pandemic, and this community is really an important part of our economy.”

She said her office and the Commerce Corporation have made sure to provide information about business programs in Spanish.

“The future of our state is in the Latinx and immigrant community – communities of color,” Gorbea said, citing demographic trends. “So as a state, we have to meet those needs.”

The state does not track how many Latino-owned businesses have closed. But a total of 1,721 business entities “dissolved” in 2020 – up from 1,379 over the previous year and the highest figure in at least a decade, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

“It’s stark,” Gorbea said.

But she noted that in 2020 the overall number of business entities rose to 7,121 – up from 6,846 the previous year and the highest figure in four years. The new businesses include domestic limited liability companies involved with cleaning services, construction, delivery, and real estate, she said.

“It speaks to the resiliency of Rhode Island entrepreneurship,” Gorbea said. “Despite a pandemic and very stark conditions for operations, people are finding a way to start their businesses.”

In Central Falls, Lopera is doing her best to be resilient.

Born in Colombia, Lopera, 33, moved to Central Falls 2-1/2 years ago from Revere, Massachusetts. She said the business was doing well, attracting more than 100 people per day.

But when the pandemic struck Central Falls, she felt she had to shut down. “A lot of people got sick,” she said. “If you opened the bar, it wouldn’t show respect to the community.”

At one point, she and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. She said they lost their sense of taste and smell, but they did not have a fever and were not hospitalized.

Lopera said she received $2,000 from the government during the “pause,” but she has lost a lot of money and could go bankrupt if the business remained closed much longer.

“I don’t want to give up,” she said.

In the last few weeks, Lopera has begun opening La Setenta on a limited basis for meals. She said she is glad that on Friday Governor Gina M. Raimondo lifted a COVID-related curfew that had forced restaurants to close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends. But she noted the bar area must remain closed because of state restrictions.

Meanwhile, the state has begun providing vaccines to Central Falls residents because the tiny city is the hardest hit area in Rhode Island.

“I know people are getting the vaccine,” Lopera said. “That is good. We are coming back to a normal world little by little, and I hope one day we are free again.”

