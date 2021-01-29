R.I. Legislative leaders want to make Rhode Island Promise permanent

But House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio on Friday announced they they will introduce legislation to remove the “sunset” provision, making the program permanent.

The future of the Rhode Island Promise program had been in doubt since it is set to expire with the class entering CCRI in September, and its champion, Governor Gina M. Raimondo, is poised to become President Biden’s Secretary of Commerce.

PROVIDENCE — The state’s top legislative leaders on Friday signaled that they want to continue providing free tuition to eligible students at the Community College of Rhode Island on a permanent basis.

“The Promise program is an excellent example of how we can prioritize affordable college options for all Rhode Islanders,” said Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat. “The best investment we can make to help individuals achieve their goals is to give them the access to a college education, which is the pathway to a brighter future.”

“Rhode Island, the nation and the world are increasingly knowledge economies,” said Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat. “Higher education is more necessary than ever before, and it has to be available and affordable for all Rhode Islanders.”

Raimondo, a Democrat, proposed the program in 2017, making it available to students graduating high school who begin CCRI the following fall. To keep the scholarship, they must be full-time students who qualify for in-state tuition, maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average, and remain on track to graduate on time.

As a “last-dollar” scholarship program, it funds only the remaining costs of tuition and mandatory student fees after Pell Grants and other sources of scholarship funding are factored in.

Originally, the program had a sunset provision that would have made it expire with the class that graduated high school in 2020 and entered CCRI that fall. The legislature included an expansion in the 2021 budget, extending to the program for students who are now high school seniors.

If the General Assembly passes the bills proposed by Shekarchi and Ruggerio, the program would be available to students “in perpetuity,” the leaders said. The program now costs $7 million per year.

The announcement comes as the General Assembly is facing a budget deficit projected at more than $500 million. According to an analysis by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, the fiscal year 2022 budget deficit will stand at $513.7 million if spending continues to grow as projected and one-time federal funding is no longer available.

Senate spokesman Greg Pare said it’s too soon to answer questions about how the state can afford the program, and President Joe Biden has proposed additional funding for state and local governments.

“It has to be considered in the context of the overall budget,” Pare said, “and we will wait for official revenue estimates to come out in May.”

















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.