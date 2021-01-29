Senate committee sets date for Marty Walsh labor secretary hearing

Walsh needs Senate confirmation to assume the Labor post, and next week’s hearing will be before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Walsh, a 53-year-old Dorchester Democrat, was tapped for the Cabinet position by President Biden earlier this month, in a development that has shaken up city politics. Before that news broke, Walsh, a popular incumbent in the last year of his second term, was expected to run for reelection.

A Senate committee has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to consider the labor secretary nomination of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Walsh’s anticipated departure has opened up this year’s mayoral race, with Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George jumping into the fray this week and several other notable city leaders thought to be mulling a run. Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell had announced they were running before the Cabinet announcement.

The date Walsh leaves his City Hall post looms large in that race because it could trigger a special election. If he leaves before March 5, the city charter requires a special election, which would likely include preliminary and general contests. Those elections would likely be held over the summer. That’s in addition to a pre-scheduled municipal preliminary and general mayoral contests that would follow.

The Boston City Council, meanwhile, is discussing overriding the charter’s requirement for a special election. Proponents of such a move argue that having four mayoral elections during a pandemic poses public health risks, places an unnecessary financial burden on the city, and could foster voter confusion and low turnout.

During a four-hour-plus public hearing earlier this week, the idea of overriding the need for special election drew overwhelming support from advocates and city residents who testified.

The city council discussed the matter during a working session Friday afternoon and could vote on the measure as soon as next week. That body would need a simple majority to pass the proposal and the mayor would need to sign off before it would head to the State House, where it would need approval from lawmakers and the governor.

City Council President Kim Janey becomes acting mayor once Walsh is confirmed and leaves, and has already named a mayoral transition director.

She is slated to make history as the first Black Bostonian and first woman to serve as the city’s executive. Janey is thought to be seriously considering a mayoral run for a full term, but she has yet to make a public announcement regarding her plans.

