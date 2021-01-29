Two police officers, six firefighters treated for smoke inhalation after fire tears through Lexington home

Two Lexington police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing a family and their pets from a burning Lexington home early Friday, according to police officials.

First responders received a report of a fire on 90 Maple St. in Lexington around 4 a.m. Friday from a neighbor who described “flames shooting out of the windows,” Lexington police said in a statement.

Two officers arrived on the scene within a minute of being dispatched, the statement said. The officers rushed into the home and made contact with the residents, who were asleep, helping to safely evacuate them and their pets, according to the statement.