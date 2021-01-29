fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two police officers, six firefighters treated for smoke inhalation after fire tears through Lexington home

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2021, 1 hour ago
Firefighters struck three alarms on a fire in Lexington early Friday.
Two Lexington police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing a family and their pets from a burning Lexington home early Friday, according to police officials.

First responders received a report of a fire on 90 Maple St. in Lexington around 4 a.m. Friday from a neighbor who described “flames shooting out of the windows,” Lexington police said in a statement.

Two officers arrived on the scene within a minute of being dispatched, the statement said. The officers rushed into the home and made contact with the residents, who were asleep, helping to safely evacuate them and their pets, according to the statement.

Lexington firefighters arrived shortly after the residents were evacuated and struck three alarms on the fire, eventually extinguishing it with assistance from other area fire departments, the statement said.

The police officers were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation while six firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the statement.

Cambridge, Burlington, Concord, and Newton firefighters provided aid, according to tweets from the respective departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.

